[SBS Star] "She Has So Much Potential" Jay Park Lavishes Praise on KISS OF LIFE NATTY

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park praised NATTY of K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE's talent to the skies.On October 10, Jay Park appeared as a guest on Kim Jae Joong of boy group JYJ's YouTube show "Jae Friends."While the two stars spoke together, Kim Jae Joong mentioned Jay Park's collaboration with NATTY at "2024 Waterbomb" music festival.Jay Park immediately expressed his admiration for NATTY's talent, saying, "KISS OF LIFE is amazing. Their vocal and dancing skills are top-notch. NATTY is not only a wonderful person, but also incredibly talented. Even though she's 15 years younger than me and it's only been a year since her debut, her skills are on par with mine."He continued, "I feel like she will do even better in this industry in the future. She has so much potential," showering NATTY with compliments.When Kim Jae Joong remarked, "Your 'Waterbomb' performance with NATTY went completely viral online," Jay Park humorously replied, "I was the main performer, but NATTY received more attention."Back in July 6, NATTY performed "MOMMAE" and "Taxi Blurr" with Jay Park at "2024 Waterbomb."Wearing a monokini and denim shorts, NATTY made the audience go wild with her captivating performance.The crowd was captivated by NATTY's mesmerizing stage presence, which rivaled that of Jay Park, known as one of the sexiest stars.This led to overwhelming praise for her as the new Waterbomb goddess.At that time, NATTY excitedly expressed, "It was my first time performing at 'Waterbomb,' and I had an amazing time performing. I was thrilled to collaborate with Jay Park on stage. I'm so happy that so many people enjoyed our performance together!"(Credit= 'Jae friends | ST7' YouTube, 'natty_0530' Instagram)(SBS Star)