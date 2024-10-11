뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Has So Much Potential" Jay Park Lavishes Praise on KISS OF LIFE NATTY
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She Has So Much Potential" Jay Park Lavishes Praise on KISS OF LIFE NATTY

Published 2024.10.11 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Has So Much Potential" Jay Park Lavishes Praise on KISS OF LIFE NATTY
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park praised NATTY of K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE's talent to the skies. 

On October 10, Jay Park appeared as a guest on Kim Jae Joong of boy group JYJ's YouTube show "Jae Friends." 

While the two stars spoke together, Kim Jae Joong mentioned Jay Park's collaboration with NATTY at "2024 Waterbomb" music festival. 

Jay Park immediately expressed his admiration for NATTY's talent, saying, "KISS OF LIFE is amazing. Their vocal and dancing skills are top-notch. NATTY is not only a wonderful person, but also incredibly talented. Even though she's 15 years younger than me and it's only been a year since her debut, her skills are on par with mine." 

He continued, "I feel like she will do even better in this industry in the future. She has so much potential," showering NATTY with compliments. 

When Kim Jae Joong remarked, "Your 'Waterbomb' performance with NATTY went completely viral online," Jay Park humorously replied, "I was the main performer, but NATTY received more attention." 
Jay Park and NATTY
Jay Park and NATTY
Back in July 6, NATTY performed "MOMMAE" and "Taxi Blurr" with Jay Park at "2024 Waterbomb." 

Wearing a monokini and denim shorts, NATTY made the audience go wild with her captivating performance.

The crowd was captivated by NATTY's mesmerizing stage presence, which rivaled that of Jay Park, known as one of the sexiest stars. 

This led to overwhelming praise for her as the new Waterbomb goddess.

At that time, NATTY excitedly expressed, "It was my first time performing at 'Waterbomb,' and I had an amazing time performing. I was thrilled to collaborate with Jay Park on stage. I'm so happy that so many people enjoyed our performance together!" 
Jay Park and NATTY
(Credit= 'Jae friends | ST7' YouTube, 'natty_0530' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지