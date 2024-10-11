[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Surprises Suzy with a Stunning Flower Bouquet for Her Birthday

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin surprised actress Suzy with a beautiful flower bouquet on her birthday, leaving her delighted by the thoughtful gesture.On October 10, 2024, Suzy, born on October 10, 1994, celebrated her 30th birthday.By the end of the day, she updated her Instagram with a post featuring multiple photos and videos showcasing her birthday celebration on the set of her upcoming series, "All the Love You Wish For" (working title).In her caption, she wrote, "Feeling so loved on my birthday by the amazing team of 'All the Love You Wish For.' Thank you for the thoughtful gifts and to Woo Bin for the gorgeous flowers! Let's keep pushing through until we wrap up shooting. Love you all!"The first two photos captured Suzy holding her birthday gifts from the "All the Love You Wish For" team, including a stunning flower bouquet from Kim Woo Bin.There was also a video of Kim Woo Bin presenting the bouquet to Suzy, cheerfully saying, "Happy Birthday!" as he smiled and waved at her while walking away.Suzy and Kim Woo Bin are currently filming the Netflix original series "All the Love You Wish For," set to be released in 2025.The series is written by Kim Eun-sook, known for hits like "The Heirs," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," and "The Glory."It is a romantic comedy about Genie with excessive emotions (Kim Woo Bin) and a woman named Ga-young, who lacks emotions (Suzy). Together, they grapple with three wishes that could be seen as either a blessing or a curse.In the series, Kim Woo Bin transforms into a lamp spirit who fluctuates between explosive states and a loss of rationality, while Suzy plays the character who helps free Genie from his punishment.The two, who previously worked together in the KBS' series "Uncontrollably Fond," are reuniting for the first time in eight years with this project.(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)