[SBS Star] Lee Jin Uk Shares He Thinks He Is Not Good-Looking for an Actor
[SBS Star] Lee Jin Uk Shares He Thinks He Is Not Good-Looking for an Actor

Published 2024.10.10
[SBS Star] Lee Jin Uk Shares He Thinks He Is Not Good-Looking for an Actor
Actor Lee Jin Uk revealed that he believes he is not good-looking for an actor. 

Recently, Lee Jin Uk and his currently-airing series, "Dear Hyeri," co-star Shin Hae Sun guested on entertainer Song Eun-yi's YouTube show "VIVO TV." 

While the three of them chatted together, Lee Jin Uk, who returned to the melodrama genre after a long time, mentioned, "It's been a while since I've been part of a melodrama project, so I was a bit nervous at first. It was also awkward to film scenes about regular daily life again. After working on a lot of intense films where I was either running away or doing action scenes, it felt strange to focus on everyday moments."

He then expressed how much he had been looking forward to working with Shin Hae Sun, saying, "I've heard so many people say that I'd look great acting alongside Hae Sun—not just from industry professionals, but from friends and others around me as well. So I've been wanting to collaborate with her for ages."

In response, Shin Hae Sun commented with a smile, "I also believe there's no one in the world who could play this role except for you, Jin Uk."
Lee Jin Uk
After that, Song Eun-yi curiously asked Lee Jin Uk, "I've heard something interesting about you, Jin Uk. You once said you don't think you're handsome. Is that true?"

Lee Jin Uk gave his honest response, "I get asked this all the time, and honestly, I really believe that. It depends on the standards I set for myself though. Among my friends, I do think I'm the most handsome."

He continued, "When I think about why I get these questions, I assume it's because people think that actors are all good-looking. But I'm not particularly better-looking than other actors."

As Song Eun-yi and Shin Hae Sun kept showing expressions of disbelief, Lee Jin Uk eventually concluded with, "Okay, okay. I'm handsome!" 
Lee Jin Uk
Shin Hae Sun laughed and said, "You know, I wonder what it's like to constantly receive questions about your looks. I've never been asked about my appearance."

In response, Song Eun-yi asked whether she thinks she is pretty, to which Shin Hae Sun replied, "Well, I think I'm pretty. I really like my face. I may not be the kind of breathtaking beauty that everybody would constantly talk about, but I think I look quite fine." 
 

(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, BH Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
