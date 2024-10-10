[SBS Star] "We Were Such a Happy Family..." Yulhee Cries As She Talks About Divorce with Minhwan

이미지 확대하기

A former member of K-pop girl group, Yulhee, teared up while discussing her divorce from Minhwan, the drummer of boy band FTISLAND.On October 8 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "I Am Single Now" (literal translation), Yulhee made a brief appearance at the end of the show.In an interview with the production team, she tearfully shared, "We were such a happy family, and we overcame everything together."She went on with a shaky voice, "I thought a crisis like this was something everyone might go through at least once, but...""I Am Single Now" is a reality show that follows the journey of back-to-single people adjusting to life alone and finding happiness.Yulhee's participation in the show drew attention when it was announced, and through the show, she is expected to reveal her daily life and feelings after the divorce.Yulhee made her relationship with her ex-husband, Minhwan, public in September 2017.The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in June of the following year, and tied the knot in October.In February 2020, Yulhee gave birth to twin daughters. The family of five even appeared on TV together.However, in December of last year, they announced their divorce, with Minhwan being granted custody of their three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin, and Ah-yoon.After the split, Yulhee moved out of the family home and began living independently.Minhwan has been sharing his life as a single father with his three children on KBS' show "The Return of Superman."(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)