[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa's Absence from Song Ji-eun's Wedding Confirms They Have Cut Ties

Han Seon Hwa, formerly of K-pop girl group Secret, was absent from the group's member Song Ji-eun's wedding, confirming they have cut ties with each other.On October 9, Song Ji-eun and YouTuber Park Wi's wedding ceremony took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.The ceremony was hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo, and the congratulatory songs were performed by singer In Soon I and comedienne Cho Hye-ryun.Secret members, Jeon Hyo Seong and Jung Ha-na, also came to bless Song Ji-eun's future.Many other celebrities including Ji Sook of girl group RAINBOW, singer KittiB, TV personality Park Seul-gi, and more were there to offer their congratulations.However, Han Seon Hwa was nowhere to be seen at the wedding venue.Instead, during the wedding, she posted on Instagram, saying, "Thank you to my directors, as always," along with photos of herself drinking with her director friends.Since Han Seon Hwa's departure from the group, Secret has faced ongoing rumors of conflict, with some speculating that the members have completely cut ties.While Song Ji-eun, Jeon Hyom Seong, and Jung Ha-na have kept in regular contact and occasionally meet up, Han Seon Hwa has been noticeably absent from their private gatherings.Han Seon Hwa's absence from Song Ji-eun's wedding—the first Secret member to get married—and choosing to go out for drinks with other industry friends instead seemed to confirm that, for whatever reason, they are no longer in touch.The four-member group Secret made their debut in 2009 with the digital single "I Want You Back."After Han Seon Hwa left in 2016 to focus on her acting career, the remaining members gradually parted ways with their agency, TS Entertainment, by 2021.Since then, the group has been inactive in the K-pop industry.(Credit= 'bimil_jieun' 'shh_daily' Instagram, TS Entertainment)(SBS Star)