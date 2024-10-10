뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa's Absence from Song Ji-eun's Wedding Confirms They Have Cut Ties
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa's Absence from Song Ji-eun's Wedding Confirms They Have Cut Ties

Published 2024.10.10 15:01 Updated 2024.10.10 15:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa's Absence from Song Ji-eun's Wedding Confirms They Have Cut Ties
Han Seon Hwa, formerly of K-pop girl group Secret, was absent from the group's member Song Ji-eun's wedding, confirming they have cut ties with each other. 

On October 9, Song Ji-eun and YouTuber Park Wi's wedding ceremony took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

The ceremony was hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo, and the congratulatory songs were performed by singer In Soon I and comedienne Cho Hye-ryun. 

Secret members, Jeon Hyo Seong and Jung Ha-na, also came to bless Song Ji-eun's future. 

Many other celebrities including Ji Sook of girl group RAINBOW, singer KittiB, TV personality Park Seul-gi, and more were there to offer their congratulations. 

However, Han Seon Hwa was nowhere to be seen at the wedding venue. 

Instead, during the wedding, she posted on Instagram, saying, "Thank you to my directors, as always," along with photos of herself drinking with her director friends.
Secret
Since Han Seon Hwa's departure from the group, Secret has faced ongoing rumors of conflict, with some speculating that the members have completely cut ties.

While Song Ji-eun, Jeon Hyom Seong, and Jung Ha-na have kept in regular contact and occasionally meet up, Han Seon Hwa has been noticeably absent from their private gatherings.

Han Seon Hwa's absence from Song Ji-eun's wedding—the first Secret member to get married—and choosing to go out for drinks with other industry friends instead seemed to confirm that, for whatever reason, they are no longer in touch.
Secret
The four-member group Secret made their debut in 2009 with the digital single "I Want You Back."

After Han Seon Hwa left in 2016 to focus on her acting career, the remaining members gradually parted ways with their agency, TS Entertainment, by 2021.

Since then, the group has been inactive in the K-pop industry.
Secret
(Credit= 'bimil_jieun' 'shh_daily' Instagram, TS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지