[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Suffered from Insomnia & Panic Disorder After 'Something in the Rain'

Actor Jung Hae In revealed that he suffered from insomnia and panic disorder after the immense success of his drama "Something in the Rain," which he led alongside actress Son Ye-jin.On October 9 episode of tvn's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Jung Hae In appeared in promotion of the film "I, the Executioner."In "I, the Executioner," Jung took on his first villain role. About his role, he shared, "At first, I was under a lot of pressure. Yeah... It really put me under lots of pressure. But if you're only feeling pressured, nothing gets solved, right? In the end, I had to accept it and push through."He continued, "We filmed for nearly six months, and since my character had narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies, I avoided meeting people. Even my parents found me unfamiliar during that time. I think it was worth it, especially after discussing the role with Hwang Jung Min and working hard together."Jung Hae In rose to stardom with JTBC's drama "Something in the Rain" in 2018. Reflecting on that period, he said, "It was my first-ever leading role, and I was lucky that it did so well. But it was very exhausting, both physically and mentally. I wasn't fully prepared when I suddenly gained attention, which led to burnout and severe insomnia. I wasn't just happy about all the attention I was getting. I received so much love and support, but since I had never experienced that before, I needed time to figure out how to become more resilient.""At that time, I was 31 years old. Even with such conditions, I had to keep standing in front of the camera and also face criticism, and there was a time when malicious comments online terrified me. It was a period where I questioned my very existence. There were days I didn't leave the house. I experienced something like panic disorder and was scared to meet people," he explained.However, the actor overcame that period by realizing that not everyone will love you, and he decided to focus on giving his best to those who love and support him. That mindset led him to participate in his beloved drama "D.P.," which became an opportunity for many to "rediscover" Jung Hae In.Afterward, he said he found the courage to take on films like "12.12: The Day" and "I, the Executioner."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, JTBC Something in the Rain)(SBS Star)