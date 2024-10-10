뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Suffered from Insomnia & Panic Disorder After 'Something in the Rain'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Suffered from Insomnia & Panic Disorder After 'Something in the Rain'

Published 2024.10.10 12:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Suffered from Insomnia & Panic Disorder After 'Something in the Rain'
Actor Jung Hae In revealed that he suffered from insomnia and panic disorder after the immense success of his drama "Something in the Rain," which he led alongside actress Son Ye-jin. 

On October 9 episode of tvn's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Jung Hae In appeared in promotion of the film "I, the Executioner." 

In "I, the Executioner," Jung took on his first villain role. About his role, he shared, "At first, I was under a lot of pressure. Yeah... It really put me under lots of pressure. But if you're only feeling pressured, nothing gets solved, right? In the end, I had to accept it and push through." 

He continued, "We filmed for nearly six months, and since my character had narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies, I avoided meeting people. Even my parents found me unfamiliar during that time. I think it was worth it, especially after discussing the role with Hwang Jung Min and working hard together." 
Jung Hae In
Jung Hae In rose to stardom with JTBC's drama "Something in the Rain" in 2018. Reflecting on that period, he said, "It was my first-ever leading role, and I was lucky that it did so well. But it was very exhausting, both physically and mentally. I wasn't fully prepared when I suddenly gained attention, which led to burnout and severe insomnia. I wasn't just happy about all the attention I was getting. I received so much love and support, but since I had never experienced that before, I needed time to figure out how to become more resilient."

"At that time, I was 31 years old. Even with such conditions, I had to keep standing in front of the camera and also face criticism, and there was a time when malicious comments online terrified me. It was a period where I questioned my very existence. There were days I didn't leave the house. I experienced something like panic disorder and was scared to meet people," he explained.
Jung Hae In
However, the actor overcame that period by realizing that not everyone will love you, and he decided to focus on giving his best to those who love and support him. That mindset led him to participate in his beloved drama "D.P.," which became an opportunity for many to "rediscover" Jung Hae In.

Afterward, he said he found the courage to take on films like "12.12: The Day" and "I, the Executioner." 
Jung Hae In
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, JTBC Something in the Rain) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지