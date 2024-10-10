[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Says He Suffered from Insomnia & Panic Disorder After 'Something in the Rain'

On October 9 episode of tvn's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Jung Hae In appeared in promotion of the film "I, the Executioner."
In "I, the Executioner," Jung took on his first villain role. About his role, he shared, "At first, I was under a lot of pressure. Yeah... It really put me under lots of pressure. But if you're only feeling pressured, nothing gets solved, right? In the end, I had to accept it and push through."
He continued, "We filmed for nearly six months, and since my character had narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies, I avoided meeting people. Even my parents found me unfamiliar during that time. I think it was worth it, especially after discussing the role with Hwang Jung Min and working hard together."
"At that time, I was 31 years old. Even with such conditions, I had to keep standing in front of the camera and also face criticism, and there was a time when malicious comments online terrified me. It was a period where I questioned my very existence. There were days I didn't leave the house. I experienced something like panic disorder and was scared to meet people," he explained.
Afterward, he said he found the courage to take on films like "12.12: The Day" and "I, the Executioner."
(SBS Star)