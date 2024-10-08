[SBS Star] Jung So Min Shares How Things Are Between Her & Jung Hae In After Their Romance Rumors

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung So Min revealed how things are between her and actor Jung Hae In after their romance rumors broke.On October 8, Jung So Min had an interview with a news outlet about her recently wrapped project, tvN's television series 'Love Next Door', at a coffee place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.In the romantic comedy, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In played 'Bae Seok-ryu' and 'Choi Seung-hyo', two childhood friends who fall in love with each other as adults.Jung So Min shared her experience working with Jung Hae In."At first, we were so awkward around each other that I wondered if we could ever become close. However, we soon became comfortable with each other as if we had always been.", the actress said."The best part was that Hae In and I frequently exchanged ideas about our characters and the scenes we were involved in, using those ideas in our performances.""That kind of exchange can only happen when two actors have mutual trust. I was grateful that we were able to build that connection. Thanks to that, I enjoyed working on this project a lot.", Jung So Min expressed.Following the series' release, romance rumors about Jung So Min and Jung Hae In broke and kept surfacing.When asked if things between her and Jung Hae In became uncomfortable after the rumors, Jung So Min said no."Having a good chemistry with a co-star creates positive effects as the series' story moves forward. Keeping that in mind, I always tried to achieve that chemistry with every project I did. This time, the chemistry between my co-star and me was particularly well-received, and I'm grateful for it.""We didn't get awkward around each other because of the romance rumors. It happened as we were running towards a single object: to vividly portray the characters' romance, thereby enriching our project. I think it's weirder to feel awkward because of that.", Jung So Min commented.In 'Love Next Door', 'Bae Seok-ryu' and 'Choi Seung-hyo', who have been friends for thirty years, end up in a serious romantic relationship and even consider marriage.Jung So Min shared her thoughts on the possibility of such relationships existing in real life."I think it's possible. The bond between 'Bae Seok-ryu' and 'Choi Seung-hyo' is exceptional, having been friends since they were little. It's a special case of friendship; they have been around each other for a long time, knowing all sorts of things about each other.""Considering what a rare thing they have, I think each other's presence meant a lot to them.", the actress shared.(Credit= tvN Love Next Door, IEUM Hashtag, 'somin_jj' Instagram)(SBS Star)