[SBS Star] Kim Jung Hyun Reflects on Hyun Bin's Good Looks During 'Crash Landing on You' Filming
[SBS Star] Kim Jung Hyun Reflects on Hyun Bin's Good Looks During 'Crash Landing on You' Filming

Published 2024.10.08 17:50
Actor Kim Jung Hyun shared how unbelievably good-looking he thought actor Hyun Bin was while they filmed "Crash Landing on You" together. 

On the broadcast of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy" on October 6, Kim Jung Hyun made a guest appearance.

As the hosts introduced Kim Jung Hyun to the mothers and viewers, the hosts noted his past works.

The drama "Don't Dare to Dream," in which Kim Jung Hyun starred, recorded a viewership rating of 13.2%, while "Mr. Queen" achieved 17.4%, and "Crash Landing on You" reached 21.7%, making them all hits.

Among them, "Crash Landing on You," where he worked alongside Hyun Bin, actresses Son Ye-jin, and Seo Ji-hye, received greatest love. 
Regarding his experience filming "Crash Landing on You," one of the hosts, Seo Jang Hoon, asked with curiosity, "I heard that during the filming of 'Crash Landing on You,' you thought you needed to be reborn after seeing Hyun Bin. Is that correct?'"

Kim Jung Hyun admitted, explaining, "Yeah, I knew Hyun Bin was handsome, but when I met him in person, I realized it would be hard to reach that level of handsomeness unless I was born again." 

He added with a smile, "But I don't believe in reincarnation. So, I'll just live my life with this face and do my best." 

To this, Seo Jang Hoon responded, "If you say that, what does that make someone like me?" with a bittersweet tone. 

Another host, Shin Dong-yeob, joked, "Well, you never know. Maybe Jang Hoon's look has improved slightly compared to his past life," which drew laughter from everyone. 
In "Crash Landing on You," Kim Jung Hyun played Gu Seung-joon, a Korean-British businessman who ended up in North Korea. 

He almost married Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), the wealthy second-generation who had fallen in love with North Korean officer Ri Jung-hk (Hyun Bin) after accidentally landing in North Korea. 

However, Gu Seung-joon became a fugitive after embezzling a large sum of company funds during his business dealings, which led him to temporarily flee to North Korea.

In North Korea, he assists Yoon Se-ri in her journey back to Korea, and along the way, he falls in love with Ri Jung-hyuk's fiancée, Seo Dan (Seo Ji-hye).

As the story unfolds in this unfamiliar environment, Kim Jung Hyun's character struggles with confusion about his identity and his feelings.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
