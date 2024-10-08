[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Reflects on How Shin Mina Looked After Her During Filming

On October 4, Han Ji Hyun met with the press to speak about her recently-ended series "No Gain No Love."
In the drama, Han Ji Hyun plays Nam Ja-yeon, the author of the web novel with 100 million views titled, "What's Up with Mr. Kim?"
Nam Ja-yeon carries a heavy burden, torn by guilt and self-blame, as her father was the one who killed Son Hae-young (Shin Mina)'s father.
Despite this, she remains by Son Hae-young's side, struggling with her complex emotions.
She went on to say, "During the wedding scene, Mina looked absolutely stunning, like a flower in full bloom."
She added, "Later in the drama, when our characters' hidden pasts were revealed, just looking into Mina's eyes made me cry endlessly. Her tone and delivery were so perfect that even a single word from her brought me to tears."
The actress concluded by saying, "I'm really thankful to her. Whenever I felt overwhelmed while acting, she'd check in and ask if I was okay. She's warm, kind, and thoughtful, always looking out for me. She created such a positive atmosphere on set and is truly a wonderful person."
This tvN-TVING series ended last Tuesday after airing 12 episodes.
(SBS Star)