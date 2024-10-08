뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Reflects on How Shin Mina Looked After Her During Filming
[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Reflects on How Shin Mina Looked After Her During Filming
Actress Han Ji Hyun shared her thoughts on working with actress Shin Mina in "No Gain No Love." 

On October 4, Han Ji Hyun met with the press to speak about her recently-ended series "No Gain No Love." 

In the drama, Han Ji Hyun plays Nam Ja-yeon, the author of the web novel with 100 million views titled, "What's Up with Mr. Kim?" 

Nam Ja-yeon carries a heavy burden, torn by guilt and self-blame, as her father was the one who killed Son Hae-young (Shin Mina)'s father. 

Despite this, she remains by Son Hae-young's side, struggling with her complex emotions.
Han Ji Hyun
Regarding her experience working with Shin Mina in "No Gain No Love," Han Ji Hyun shared, "Mina didn't give me any direct acting advice or anything, but every time we acted together, I couldn't help but be captivated by her. I often found myself just staring at her in awe."

She went on to say, "During the wedding scene, Mina looked absolutely stunning, like a flower in full bloom."

She added, "Later in the drama, when our characters' hidden pasts were revealed, just looking into Mina's eyes made me cry endlessly. Her tone and delivery were so perfect that even a single word from her brought me to tears."

The actress concluded by saying, "I'm really thankful to her. Whenever I felt overwhelmed while acting, she'd check in and ask if I was okay. She's warm, kind, and thoughtful, always looking out for me. She created such a positive atmosphere on set and is truly a wonderful person."
Han Ji Hyun
"No Gain No Love" is a romance drama about a woman named Son Hae-young (Shin Mina), who got married because she did not want to take a loss, and a man, Kim Ji-wook (actor Kim Young Dae), who became her groom because he did not want to cause any trouble.

This tvN-TVING series ended last Tuesday after airing 12 episodes.
Han Ji Hyun
(Credit= tvN No Gain No Love) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
