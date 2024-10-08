뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Dong-geon Reveals He & Ko So-young Have Their Fair Share of Disagreements
Published 2024.10.08 15:17 View Count
Actor Jang Dong-geon opened up about his relationship with his wife, actress Ko So-young, revealing that they often have their little disagreements.

On October 7, Jang Dong-geon, actress Kim Hee Ae, and actor Sul Kyung Gu guested on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro." 

While having some drinks together, Kim Hee Ae revealed that there was a time in her twenties when she ended up in the emergency room after drinking too much.

She shared, "A respected actor once told me, 'To be a true actor, you have to be able to drink well,' so I just went along with it. I was in a lot of pain at the time, but more than anything, I remember feeling really embarrassed about being in the emergency room for overdrinking." 

Jang Dong-geon agreed, saying he also often forced himself to drink when he debuted in his early twenties. 

He then said, "I wonder if it's something you can get better at over time because it definitely feels like I drink more now."
Jang Dong-geon
When Sul Kyung Gu pointed out that Jang Dong-geon's drinking had indeed increased, Jang Dong-geon added, "I used to have a hard time with drinking, but I really enjoy it these days."

As he mentioned this, Shin Dong-yeob asked if Ko So-young has a similar drinking style to his.

Jang Dong-geon replied, "No, we have completely different styles. My wife is the type who picks a specific day to drink and goes all out, often to the point where she's completely wiped out the next day. But that's just not me. I just have a can of beer at home every day." 
Jang Dong-geon
Then, Shin Dong-yeob recalled something Ko So-young mentioned Jang Dong-geon during a recent broadcast. 

She had responded, "It annoys me when a good-looking guy doesn't listen to me," when asked, "What's it like to wake up to Jang Dong-geon's face every morning?" 

Laughing, Jang Dong-geon nodded in agreement, and said, "Yeah, I can be pretty stubborn," then playfully added, "But you know, my wife often responds with something like, 'Hey, but I'm Ko So-young!'" 

He expressed his affection for her, saying, "Since we're the same age and were friends before we got married, we often have our little disagreements. But we're good," then smiled.  
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'hino2033' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
