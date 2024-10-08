뉴스
[SBS Star] "I've Been to His Concerts, and..." Park Seo Jun Says He Envies BTS V's Life as a Singer
Actor Park Seo Jun said he often wonders how singers might feel on stage, especially when he sees his friend, V of K-pop boy group BTS.

On October 7, singer Sung Si-kyung released a new episode of his YouTube show featuring Park Seo Jun as a guest.

During their conversation, Park Seo Jun opened up about how his dream of becoming an actor began.

"I was very timid when I was little. I was so shy that I couldn't even order food at diners.", the actor remembered.

"When I was in third grade of middle school, I hated my shy personality. I hated being someone who couldn't speak up for myself. I wanted to change.", Park Seo Jun said.
Park Seo Jun & BTS V
Park Seo Jun shared that he experienced school bullying and said, "I think in the end, it's a matter of self-respect and confidence."

"Back then, I didn't feel confident because I thought I was insignificant. But after I started acting, I felt more confident and started to speak up more.", the actor said.

"When I started taking acting classes, I found expressing my emotions in a confined space liberating. I think it all started with that taste of liberation.", Park Seo Jun reminisced.
Park Seo Jun & BTS V
After sharing how hard he worked to achieve his dream, Park Seo Jun talked about his passion for acting.

"What I love about acting is that it makes me feel alive. I love that moment when the director shouts, 'Action!'. There comes a certain air. It's like I am the only one on this planet; it's like I'm in a different space. I became hooked on that sensation. That's what keeps me going.", said the actor.

"Wow, that's amazing. I envy you.", Sung Si-kyung commented.
Park Seo Jun & BTS V
Park Seo Jun shared that he envies certain aspects of singers' lives, mentioning his friend, V.

"I'm friends with Tae-hyung (V's real name), so I attended his concerts several times. And it was just like, whoa. A sea of fans were cheering for him. The catharsis he feels on stage must be enormous."

"That's something I'll never experience in my lifetime. I often wonder how a singer would feel after hitting that final note on stage.", the actor remarked.
Park Seo Jun & BTS V

(Credit= '성시경 Sung Si Kyung' YouTube, 'thv' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
