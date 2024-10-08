[SBS Star] "I've Been to His Concerts, and..." Park Seo Jun Says He Envies BTS V's Life as a Singer

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun said he often wonders how singers might feel on stage, especially when he sees his friend, V of K-pop boy group BTS.On October 7, singer Sung Si-kyung released a new episode of his YouTube show featuring Park Seo Jun as a guest.During their conversation, Park Seo Jun opened up about how his dream of becoming an actor began."I was very timid when I was little. I was so shy that I couldn't even order food at diners.", the actor remembered."When I was in third grade of middle school, I hated my shy personality. I hated being someone who couldn't speak up for myself. I wanted to change.", Park Seo Jun said.Park Seo Jun shared that he experienced school bullying and said, "I think in the end, it's a matter of self-respect and confidence.""Back then, I didn't feel confident because I thought I was insignificant. But after I started acting, I felt more confident and started to speak up more.", the actor said."When I started taking acting classes, I found expressing my emotions in a confined space liberating. I think it all started with that taste of liberation.", Park Seo Jun reminisced.After sharing how hard he worked to achieve his dream, Park Seo Jun talked about his passion for acting."What I love about acting is that it makes me feel alive. I love that moment when the director shouts, 'Action!'. There comes a certain air. It's like I am the only one on this planet; it's like I'm in a different space. I became hooked on that sensation. That's what keeps me going.", said the actor."Wow, that's amazing. I envy you.", Sung Si-kyung commented.Park Seo Jun shared that he envies certain aspects of singers' lives, mentioning his friend, V."I'm friends with Tae-hyung (V's real name), so I attended his concerts several times. And it was just like, whoa. A sea of fans were cheering for him. The catharsis he feels on stage must be enormous.""That's something I'll never experience in my lifetime. I often wonder how a singer would feel after hitting that final note on stage.", the actor remarked.(Credit= '성시경 Sung Si Kyung' YouTube, 'thv' Instagram)(SBS Star)