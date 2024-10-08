[SBS Star] JENNIE Absent from YG Family Group Photo at 2NE1's Concert; Is It Because of G-DRAGON?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was absent from the YG Family group photo at girl group 2NE1's concert, sparking speculation that it may be due to her alleged ex-boyfriend, G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG.Last weekend, 2NE1 successfully held their reunion concert, "WELCOME BACK," to commemorate their 15th debut anniversary.Thousands of fans, along with celebrities who grew up listening to 2NE1's music, attended the concert to relive the performances of their favorite group from years past.Among the celebrities who joined in on this nostalgic event were JENNIE, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG, SE7EN, GUMMY, WINNER, BABYMONSTER, Yang Hyun-suk and more.JENNIE attended the concert with actress Yang Hye Ji, enthusiastically waving a 2NE1 lightstick during the event.It was on the final day of the concert that both JENNIE and G-DRAGON were spotted at the venue by fans.However, after the concert, JENNIE was notably absent from the YG Family group photo that the 'main' YG Family members took together.It turned out that JENNIE had taken a separate photo with 2NE1, together with other YG Entertainment artists.JENNIE and G-DRAGON were swept up in dating rumors in 2021.When the rumors emerged, their then-agency, YG Entertainment, issued a vague statement: "It's difficult for us to comment on the personal lives of our artists," neither confirming nor denying the relationship.While G-DRAGON posed for the group photo with other artists from YG Entertainment, JENNIE did not, leading to speculation about the reason behind it.Rumors are circulating that JENNIE and G-DRAGON intentionally avoided each other.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'daraxxi' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)