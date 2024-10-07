뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Shares the Exact Moment When She Fell for Lee Sang Woo
Actress Kim So Yeon shared the exact moment when she fell for her husband, actor Lee Sang Woo. 

On October 4 episode of KBS' television show "Fun Staurant," Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo's sweet married life was featured.

In particular, Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a romantic meal prepared by Lee Sang Woo.

While enjoying the meal, Kim So Yeon shared, "Oppa, do you know when I first started liking you? It was before we even started dating, during a get-together for our drama. You were pretty drunk, but you were so gentle. I remember you talking with the lady who owned the place, and the way you responded to her really touched my heart. I thought, 'Wow, he's such a kind and genuine person.'"

Boom, watching from the studio, asked Lee Sang Woo when he first fell for So Yeon.

Lee Sang Woo smiled and replied, "Her heart was always so beautiful, and over time, I just found myself liking her more and more. It kept growing, and honestly, it still is."
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo
During the meal, the couple also shared a story about their first argument before getting married.

Kim So Yeon said, "Before we got married, we had our first and only fight, remember? But the next day, you showed up in front of my house with this huge teddy bear. We were in our mid to late 30s at the time, and that gesture felt so pure and innocent."

She continued with a smile, "As soon as I saw you standing there with the teddy bear, all my anger just melted away. When we were moving, I considered whether to keep it or not, but I couldn't bring myself to throw it away. Not even until the day I die. So I brought it with me."

As for why he gave her the teddy bear, Lee Sang Woo explained, "You seemed really upset at the time, and I just wanted to do something to help you feel better."

He went on to share that he had bought the bear from a stationery store far from her house.

Kim So Yeon then revealed the handwritten letter that came with the bear, and in the studio, Lee Sang Woo shyly added, "I told her she could throw them away, but she's still kept them."
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo tied the knot in June 2017, after portraying a married couple in MBC's series "Happy Home" (2016). 

(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
