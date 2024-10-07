[SBS Star] Lee Joon Faces Criticism After Explaining Why He Did Not Help Female Staff with Heavy Loads

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Joon's explanation for his action during a manner test on the recent episode of '2 Days & 1 Night' drew criticism.On the October 6 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', a series of tests were done on the cast members: Kim Jong-min of K-pop group Koyote, comedian Moon Se Yoon, hip-hop artist DIN DIN, actor Yoo Seonho, entertainer Cho Se Ho, and Lee Joon.The cast members went through tests to determine who would be crowned the 'perfect man' based on six specific criteria.In the process, the production team carried out a 'manner test' without telling the members; the youngest female writer from the '2 Days & 1 Night' crew made her way past the members while carrying heavy loads, including watermelons in each hand, to see if they would help.Moon Se Yoon rushed to help with the watermelons as he saw the writer; however, everyone else walked by without offering to help.The outcome of the test left the cast members in shock.Cho Se Ho admitted, "I can't seem to remember that.", before apologizing to the writer.Lee Joon, who walked past the writer and went to his manager nearby during the test, said he did not see her."I showed so many 'low guy' moments today. In my defense, I honestly didn't see her.", Lee Joon remarked regretfully.Then he added, "This might be shocking, but I wouldn't have helped her even if I had."Lee Joon elaborated, "I would have helped her if it seemed she was struggling. But she was walking by like it was nothing.""Plus, she was carrying those things for only a short distance. I think offering to help her in that situation is a bit nosy.", he added.After the episode aired, viewers expressed their disappointment, "Lee Joon's justification for his actions was even more disappointing than his lack of concern for someone carrying heavy things."The show closed related clips from several platforms in response to the mounting criticism.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)