[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reveals Why Filming a Kiss Scene with Han So-hee Felt So Special

Actor Park Seo Jun shared the story behind his memorable kiss scene with actress Han So-hee in "Gyeongseong Creature 2."On October 5, a behind-the-scenes commentary video was released on Netflix Korea's YouTube channel, offering fans a deeper look at some of the key moments in "Gyeongseong Creature 2."In the video, Park Seo Jun opened up about the challenges he faced while filming the reunion scene with Han So-hee in the "snow."He explained, laughing, "The snow was made out of starch, so we had some trouble with it. It kept sticking to my head while I was trying to deliver my lines, and no matter what we did, it wouldn't come off."Han So-hee chimed in with her own experience, saying, "Some of the starch even ended up in my mouth," adding to the amusing struggles the two faced during filming.Park Seo Jun went on to talk about the emotional complexity of the hug scene with Han So-hee.He reflected on how his character, Ho-jae, felt during that moment, saying, "It must have been a mix of emotions for him. She kept lingering in his thoughts, and in such a desperate situation, he had no choice but to hold onto her. But he couldn't fully express everything he was feeling."He added with a smile, "At the end of the day, Ho-jae is just a man like any other."The actor also touched on what many fans consider one of the highlights of the series—the kiss scene with Han So-hee.Park Seo Jun shared that the kiss scene was filmed in one continuous take, saying, "We were lucky that there weren't many people around at the time, so it really felt like it was just the two of us in that moment. It created this intimate atmosphere that made the scene feel more genuine."Director Jeong Dong-yoon also weighed in on the kiss scene, explaining his vision for it."I wanted to keep the final kiss scene simple and understated. I wanted to capture it from a distance, through Chae-sang's eyes. I especially loved how naturally Chae-ok took off her coat and embraced him. It's one of my personal favorite scenes in the series," he said.Released on September 27, "Geongseong Creature 2" continues the story from the first season, this time set in 2024 Seoul.The plot follows Chae-ok, who survived the events of Gyeongseong's spring, as she meets Ho-jae, a man who bears a striking resemblance to Tae-sang.Together, they dive deeper into the unresolved fates and connections tied to Gyeongseong, uncovering mysteries and navigating the intertwined destinies of the past and present.(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)