뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "They Hid Our Relationship for Success" Koo Hye Sun Says All Her Celebrity Exes Are Successful Now
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "They Hid Our Relationship for Success" Koo Hye Sun Says All Her Celebrity Exes Are Successful Now

Published 2024.10.07 14:52 Updated 2024.10.07 14:53 View Count
[SBS Star] "They Hid Our Relationship for Success" Koo Hye Sun Says All Her Celebrity Exes Are Successful Now
Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that all of her ex-boyfriends have achieved professional success.

In an interview on October 4 to celebrate the release of her new film, "Studio Koo Hye Sun," Koo Hye Sun spoke about her past dating life. 

When asked if she could share her thoughts and resolutions as she approaches her 40s, Koo Hye Sun said, "I hope to focus on studying and work without being easily swayed; I have some expectations that I can do that."

Reflecting on her twenties, she recalled, "Back then, I thought, 'I'll never date again,' but I never really stuck to that. The moment I said, 'I'm not dating,' I ended up starting a new relationship the very next day." 

Laughing, she added, "After breaking up with someone, I would say, 'I'm tired of dating,' and then I would find myself dating again the following month. I really was just always dating."
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun also discussed her openness and honesty about her past relationships. 

She explained, "All the guys I dated were careful about being open with our relationship, but I never hid mine or pretended to be single. They seemed to keep their relationships under wraps, likely because they wanted to succeed and felt the need to conceal their dating lives. Those guys have actually become quite successful, and I've learned from them in some ways."

She continued, "I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I do think that's what professionalism is about. Seeing them manage their private lives so well while achieving success definitely gives me something to learn from. I'm impressed by my successful exes. Sometimes, when I see an ex on screen, I think, 'That mindset helped them succeed.' I feel like I wasn't able to hide that part of myself as well."
Koo Hye Sun
Looking to the future, Koo Hye Sun made it clear she has no intention of hiding her relationships. 

"I've outgrown the need to hide from the public. I'm at that age now, you know. If someone I don't think I would date were to date me, wouldn't I want to brag about it? That's always been the case for me; I can never hide someone I like because I want to show them off."

She added with a laugh, "I always say that everyone around me succeeds. In fact, it seems like everyone around me is always becoming successful."
Koo Hye Sun
(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지