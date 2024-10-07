[SBS Star] "It Was the Happiest Time" Koo Hye Sun Looks Back on TV Show She Filmed with Ahn Jae Hyeon

이미지 확대하기

Actress/director Koo Hye Sun opened up about how much she misses her dog, Gamja, who she used to share with her ex-husband, model/actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.On October 4, Koo Hye Sun talked about her dog Gamja, who passed away a few years ago, during an interview with a news outlet in Centum City, Haeundae-gu, Busan."There was a time when my attempts at movies and other things kept failing. It went on for a decade, and I survived those years by looking at my pets and thinking things will get better next year.", Koo Hye Sun remarked."Looking back now, those times when my pets were beside me were the happiest moments of my life. I regret that I realized it too late. My pets were living under my dark energy."Koo Hye Sun resumed, "In the past, I used to bring all my pets to filming. When shooting a documentary, I rented a car and brought my pets along. They even went on a boat ride to Ulleungdo with me.""I was the happiest while filming 'The Lovebirds: Year 1' with producer Na Young-seok.", she said, mentioning the TV show she appeared in with Ahn Jae Hyeon.Previously, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot in May 2016.The couple appeared on tvN's reality show called 'The Lovebirds: Year 1' (2017), which showcased their newlywed life alongside their lovely pets.However, the two ended up divorcing in July 2020.Koo Hye Sun continued, "I was happy to have all my pets by my side. I usually had to be away from them when participating in a filming. But on the show, I got to stay with all of them. I was so happy.""I didn't have to do anything when I appeared on entertainment shows with Gamja. Gamja was my pride. Now, I feel like I don't have anything to show when I'm on those shows.", the actress expressed.During her recent appearance on Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', Koo Hye Sun opened up about losing Gamja.On the show, Koo Hye Sun discussed her struggles coping with the heart-wrenching goodbye after Gamja passed away in 2022.(Credit= tvN The Lovebirds: Year 1, 'play 채널 A' YouTube, 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)