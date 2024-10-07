뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] An Old Post Hinting at Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun's Frequent Fights Resurfaces amid Their Divorce
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] An Old Post Hinting at Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun's Frequent Fights Resurfaces amid Their Divorce

Published 2024.10.07 12:04 View Count
[SBS Star] An Old Post Hinting at Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun's Frequent Fights Resurfaces amid Their Divorce
Ji Yeon, a member of K-pop girl group T-ARA, and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun are currently going through a divorce, with an old post predicting their split resurfacing.

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, just four months after making their relationship public. 

However, rumors of a possible divorce began circulating in June when commentator Lee Kwang-gil mentioned their split during a baseball game broadcast.

During a commercial break in the SSG Landers vs. KT Wiz game on KNN, Lee Kwang-gil was overheard saying to the caster, "Did you hear? Hwang Jae-gyun got divorced." 

Though this comment was not part of the official broadcast, it was streamed live on YouTube, quickly drawing significant attention.

Ji Yeon's agency promptly denied the divorce rumors, calling them false, and Lee Kwang-gil later issued an apology, explaining that he had misunderstood something he had heard.

Despite the clarification, the rumors continued to circulate. 
Hwang Jae-gyun
Then, last month, speculation reignited when Hwang Jae-gyun was reportedly spotted drinking late into the night with other women.

After remaining silent for a while, both Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun finally addressed the issue on October 5. 

They revealed that they had been unable to overcome their differences and, after a period of separation, had mutually agreed to divorce. 

The couple has since filed for divorce mediation at the Seoul Family Court. 

Although they are parting ways due to personality differences, they expressed support for each other's futures.
Hwang Jae-gyun
Interestingly, back in January, a post about Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun's relationship was shared in a popular online community. 

One user commented, "They seriously fight so much... I wonder if they'll make it. Maybe we'll hear about a divorce soon?"

At the time, videos showcasing the couple's cute moments were being shared on Ji Yeon's YouTube channel, so the comment did not get much attention.

But following their divorce announcement, the nine-month-old comment predicting their troubles has resurfaced and is now drawing renewed attention.
Hwang Jae-gyun
(Credit= 'JIYEON2__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지