[SBS Star] An Old Post Hinting at Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun's Frequent Fights Resurfaces amid Their Divorce

Ji Yeon, a member of K-pop girl group T-ARA, and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun are currently going through a divorce, with an old post predicting their split resurfacing.The couple tied the knot in December 2022, just four months after making their relationship public.However, rumors of a possible divorce began circulating in June when commentator Lee Kwang-gil mentioned their split during a baseball game broadcast.During a commercial break in the SSG Landers vs. KT Wiz game on KNN, Lee Kwang-gil was overheard saying to the caster, "Did you hear? Hwang Jae-gyun got divorced."Though this comment was not part of the official broadcast, it was streamed live on YouTube, quickly drawing significant attention.Ji Yeon's agency promptly denied the divorce rumors, calling them false, and Lee Kwang-gil later issued an apology, explaining that he had misunderstood something he had heard.Despite the clarification, the rumors continued to circulate.Then, last month, speculation reignited when Hwang Jae-gyun was reportedly spotted drinking late into the night with other women.After remaining silent for a while, both Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun finally addressed the issue on October 5.They revealed that they had been unable to overcome their differences and, after a period of separation, had mutually agreed to divorce.The couple has since filed for divorce mediation at the Seoul Family Court.Although they are parting ways due to personality differences, they expressed support for each other's futures.Interestingly, back in January, a post about Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun's relationship was shared in a popular online community.One user commented, "They seriously fight so much... I wonder if they'll make it. Maybe we'll hear about a divorce soon?"At the time, videos showcasing the couple's cute moments were being shared on Ji Yeon's YouTube channel, so the comment did not get much attention.But following their divorce announcement, the nine-month-old comment predicting their troubles has resurfaced and is now drawing renewed attention.(Credit= 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)