[SBS Star] "He Lost All His Money in Stocks & Crypto" Mina Exposes Ryu Phillip's Poor Financial Choices

Singer Mina revealed that she no longer allows her husband, singer Ryu Phillip, to manage his own finances because she does not trust him to do so.On October 14, Mina and Ryu Phillip appeared on KBS' talk show "AM Plaza."During the show, the couple were asked if they ever argue.Mina responded, "Of course we do. We definitely have our disagreements. Since he is 17 years younger than I am and I have more life experience, as well as being a sunbae in the industry, I often give him advice. But he gets annoyed about it."She added, "Fortunately, when my husband is feeling upset, he plays games or takes a walk in the neighborhood to lift his spirits. So our fights don't usually last long."Mina then pointed out her husband's weaknesses: "My husband has no sense when it comes to finances. He manages our YouTube channel, which has around 500,000 subscribers, and he handles the editing and management. So he receives a monthly salary. However, he has never bought me a gift with that money. When I ask him about it, he says he doesn't have any money."With an awkward smile, Ryu Phillip explained, "I was trying to save my salary to buy nice things, like bags, for you..."To this, Mina replied, "He lost all his money in stocks. He even lost money in crypto before and did it again. In the end, I don't let him manage his finances anymore because I don't trust him with it. I told him to give me all his earnings. And that's what he does now."Sighing, she lamented, "I mean, I haven't bought a single designer bag since we got married!"Mina added with a laugh, "But aside from that, everything else about him is great!"Ryu Phillip and Mina made headlines in 2018 when they got married, overcoming a 17-year age gap.When they got married, Mina was in her 40s while Ryu Phillip was in his 20s; now, Mina is 51 years old and Ryu Phillip is 35.The couple has no children and frequently shares their love and support for one another on social media.(Credit= KBS AM Plaza)(SBS Star)