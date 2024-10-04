[SBS Star] "He Had 'Don't Talk to Me' Aura" Eugene Shares How Ki Tae Young Changed Since They First Met

이미지 확대하기

Actress Eugene and her actor husband, Ki Tae Young, reflected on their first met.On October 3, Eugene and Ki Tae Young uploaded a video titled 'What Does a Home of a Maximalist Couple Look Like?' on their YouTube channel.The married couple took viewers on a tour of their house, mentioning that Eugene is a maximalist who keeps a lot of stuff."For our living room, I only want a TV to watch movies together, a sofa, two plant pots, and that's it. There are just too many things now!", Ki Tae Young expressed.Eugene took the camera to the built-in TV cabinet, where they kept a TV and other items."When working on this house, my husband and I had different opinions about this cabinet. I insisted it was a must for us, but he was reluctant. He wanted the living room to stay spacious.", Eugene said.Ki Tae Young showed how the cabinet cleverly incorporates bookshelves and said, "We made it custom designed to be two-fold to make the most out of the space."The bookshelves were filled with scripts from various TV series Eugene and Ki Tae Young had starred in, including one for MBC's 'Creating Destiny' (2009), where the couple first met."Our first encounter (in the series) was pretty bad. Our parents were pushing us to marry each other out of nowhere.", Ki Tae Young playfully said."Yeah, we found ourselves in the middle of an absurd arranged marriage.", Eugene chuckled.The actress also talked about her real-life romance with Ki Tae Young, "We started dating around the time the series was wrapping up, during the later part of the filming."When asked who flirted with whom first, Eugene replied, "I don't think any of us flirted with each other.""We didn't even talk to each other for a while back then because I was not a friendly guy who talked to people. I changed a lot after Eugene and I started dating.", Ki Tae Young revealed.Eugene chuckled and said, "He was not sociable back then.", gesturing toward her husband."He was quite hard to approach at the time. It was as if he had this aura that said, 'Don't talk to me.'.", she reminisced, adding, "I suppose I was the one who flirted with him first."(Credit= '유진VS태영' YouTube, MBC Creating Destiny)(SBS Star)