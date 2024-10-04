뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Had 'Don't Talk to Me' Aura" Eugene Shares How Ki Tae Young Changed Since They First Met
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Had 'Don't Talk to Me' Aura" Eugene Shares How Ki Tae Young Changed Since They First Met

Published 2024.10.04 18:04 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Had 'Don't Talk to Me' Aura" Eugene Shares How Ki Tae Young Changed Since They First Met
Actress Eugene and her actor husband, Ki Tae Young, reflected on their first met.

On October 3, Eugene and Ki Tae Young uploaded a video titled 'What Does a Home of a Maximalist Couple Look Like?' on their YouTube channel.

The married couple took viewers on a tour of their house, mentioning that Eugene is a maximalist who keeps a lot of stuff.

"For our living room, I only want a TV to watch movies together, a sofa, two plant pots, and that's it. There are just too many things now!", Ki Tae Young expressed.
Eugene & Ki Tae Young
Eugene took the camera to the built-in TV cabinet, where they kept a TV and other items.

"When working on this house, my husband and I had different opinions about this cabinet. I insisted it was a must for us, but he was reluctant. He wanted the living room to stay spacious.", Eugene said.

Ki Tae Young showed how the cabinet cleverly incorporates bookshelves and said, "We made it custom designed to be two-fold to make the most out of the space."
Eugene & Ki Tae Young
The bookshelves were filled with scripts from various TV series Eugene and Ki Tae Young had starred in, including one for MBC's 'Creating Destiny' (2009), where the couple first met.

"Our first encounter (in the series) was pretty bad. Our parents were pushing us to marry each other out of nowhere.", Ki Tae Young playfully said.

"Yeah, we found ourselves in the middle of an absurd arranged marriage.", Eugene chuckled.

The actress also talked about her real-life romance with Ki Tae Young, "We started dating around the time the series was wrapping up, during the later part of the filming."
Eugene & Ki Tae Young
When asked who flirted with whom first, Eugene replied, "I don't think any of us flirted with each other."

"We didn't even talk to each other for a while back then because I was not a friendly guy who talked to people. I changed a lot after Eugene and I started dating.", Ki Tae Young revealed.

Eugene chuckled and said, "He was not sociable back then.", gesturing toward her husband.

"He was quite hard to approach at the time. It was as if he had this aura that said, 'Don't talk to me.'.", she reminisced, adding, "I suppose I was the one who flirted with him first."
Eugene & Ki Tae Young

(Credit= '유진VS태영' YouTube, MBC Creating Destiny)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지