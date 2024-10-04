뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Seung Hyun Says He Made 1/10 Minimum Wage Even After 'Descendants of the Sun' Success
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ji Seung Hyun Says He Made 1/10 Minimum Wage Even After 'Descendants of the Sun' Success

Published 2024.10.04 16:33 Updated 2024.10.04 16:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Ji Seung Hyun Says He Made 1/10 Minimum Wage Even After 'Descendants of the Sun' Success
Actor Ji Seung Hyun opened up honestly about his financial struggles during his acting career.

On October 3, Ji Seung Hyun appeared on Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, "Donor Hyeong." 

During the show, Shin Dong-yeob asked, "When did you reach a point in your career, both financially and personally, where you thought, 'I should keep going as an actor'?"

Ji Seung Hyun replied, "People think that if you're on TV, you must be making a lot of money. 'Descendants of the Sun' was a huge hit, but in that year, I made like 2 million won (approximately 1,500 dollars) from acting. But people would still ask if I was moving to a nicer place, and that gap between their perception and reality made me feel uncomfortable."

He continued, "People assume I made a lot, but it was awkward to correct them. I also felt embarrassed in front of my parents, because they often heard comments like, 'Why aren't you moving to a nicer home? Your son is doing so well right now.' I've been acting for 18 to 19 years, but I've only been making as much as an average office worker for less than five years." 
Ji Seung Hyun
Ji Seung Hyun
Ji Seung Hyun further revealed, "When I wasn't earning enough as an actor, I often did part-time jobs. I worked at my cousin's curry place in Yeouido, and one day, one of my actor friends came to the restaurant. This was after I had already appeared in the movie 'Wish' and was getting small supporting roles in dramas. I wasn't ashamed of working, but I felt down because what I was doing wasn't 'my work.'"

He also shared, "Since it was in Yeouido, there were times when actors would come in after filming to eat with their managers and stylists. I thought, 'I should be doing my own work right now. What am I doing right now?' and I would feel a sense of self-doubt."

Ji Seung Hyun added humorously, "I even wore a hat and glasses to avoid being recognized. Looking back now, I probably didn't need to do that."
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, KBS Descendants of the Sun) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지