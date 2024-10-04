[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Claim Margaret Qualley Was Racist Toward JENNIE at Paris Fashion Week

magaret asking jennie if her hair’s real �� pic.twitter.com/mk9uhfHvB3 — jennie loops (@jnkloops) October 1, 2024

Claims have emerged that JENNIE, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, was subjected to racism by American actress Margaret Qualley.On October 1, JENNIE attended the CHANEL fashion show at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, where she appeared in a bright blue long-sleeve sweater, a plaid blue-green mini skirt, and a long blonde wig.During the event, JENNIE's interaction with Margaret Qualley caught the attention of fans and sparked controversy.In a now-viral video, Margaret Qualley is seen greeting JENNIE with a light embrace before touching her hair and asking, "Is your hair real?"JENNIE replied with a smile, "No, it's not," to which Margaret Qualley responded, "It looks real."This exchange has drawn backlash from fans, many of whom found Margaret Qualley's comments racially insensitive.Fans pointed out that touching someone's hair without consent is disrespectful, as is asking an inappropriate and unnecessary question about its color.One social media user commented, "This is racism," while another remarked, "White people really just reach and touch like POC aren't human."The situation escalated further when fans pointed out another instance of discomfort.While posing for photos together, JENNIE playfully made a pout as if she intended to kiss Margaret Qualley on the cheek.However, Margaret Qualley allegedly flinched and pulled back, leading fans to question why the actress felt comfortable touching JENNIE's hair but hesitated to reciprocate a friendly gesture.A lot of fans were confused by the mixed signals Margaret Qualley sent, expressing closeness in one moment and creating distance in the next.Overall, the interactions have left JENNIE's fans frustrated, accusing Margaret Qualley of not respecting boundaries and displaying behavior that some have labeled as racially insensitive.This incident has sparked a heated conversation about personal space, respect, and cultural sensitivity.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)