[SBS Star] "We Have a Lot in Common" Choi Tae Jun Opens Up About His Marriage with Park Shin Hye
[SBS Star] "We Have a Lot in Common" Choi Tae Jun Opens Up About His Marriage with Park Shin Hye

Published 2024.10.04 14:44
[SBS Star] "We Have a Lot in Common" Choi Tae Jun Opens Up About His Marriage with Park Shin Hye
Actor Choi Tae Jun talked about his married life with his wife, actress Park Shin Hye.

Choi Tae Jun guested on the October 2 broadcast of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.

During the show, one of the hosts asked Choi Tae Jun to talk about his wedding ceremony, which was graced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

Before telling the story of his wedding day, Choi Tae Jun expressed his feelings about mentioning his wife on air.

"Publicly mentioning her is not easy for me since we are both actors. She has a project running, and I'm worried that talking about her like this could distract the viewers."

"I appreciate people asking me about my wife. It means they're interested in me and want to know more about my life. But I avoid bringing her up unless asked.", the actor remarked.
Choi Tae Jun & Park Shin Hye
"But since you asked...", Choi Tae Jun continued, reminiscing about his wedding ceremony.

"Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, singer Crush, and another singer, Lee Juck, sang for us at our wedding. I was so grateful.", he said.

Choi Tae Jun recalled how Lee Juck, who usually does not sing at weddings, readily sang one of his all-time hit songs that day and said, "It was so moving. What a happy day it was."
Choi Tae Jun & Park Shin Hye
Choi Tae Jun also addressed the 'fate theory' about him and Park Shin Hye; fans have pointed out the striking resemblance in the lower parts of their faces, claiming that this similarity means the two are meant to be together.

"My wife and I have a lot in common. I saw how our fans overlapped our pictures, saying the lower halves of our faces seemed to mirror one another. I had never thought about that before, but now I can see the similarities.", he said.

Then the actor shyly added, "This is my first time really talking about my wife, and I don't know what to say. I'm feeling quite nervous right now."
Choi Tae Jun & Park Shin Hye
When asked if he and his wife monitor each other's work, Choi Tae Jun said, "We don't talk about work together. At home, we only talk about what's happening in the house."

"When she takes on a new project, I don't read her script in advance to avoid giving advice that might come off as preachy. Still, I love watching her projects as one of the viewers."

"Most of our conversations are about everyday things like choosing what to eat for our next meal. I root for my wife and hope for her every success.", the actor remarked fondly.

Choi Tae Jun revealed he and Park Shin Hye sometimes clash because of their differences.

He explained, "It's just that I'm type T in the MBTI (personality test) while my partner is type F. I'm the type who focuses on problem-solving, so I tend to be straightforward with those I'm close to."
Choi Tae Jun & Park Shin Hye
Meanwhile, Choi Tae Jun and Park Shin Hye tied the knot in January 2022.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
