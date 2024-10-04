[SBS Star] 4MINUTE Kwon So-hyun Congratulates HyunA on Her Wedding with Yong Jun-hyung

이미지 확대하기

Disbanded K-pop girl group 4MINUTE's member/actress Kwon So-hyun expressed her wishes for the group's former group, HyunA's happiness ahead of her wedding.On October 3, an interview was conducted with Kwon So-hyun at the "Busan International Film Festival."During the interview, Kwon So-hyun shared, "I've spent more time acting than I did as a singer, but there are still people who see me as part of 4MINUTE. At first, I wanted to shake off that label. When people associated me with the team name, it made me feel somewhat small. But now, I accept it. I liked who I was back then, and I'm working hard in the present. Moving forward, I want to build my image as an 'actress.'"When asked if she misses being on stage, Kwon So-hyun responded, "There are times when I do. Lately, I've seen many groups reuniting, and I think it would be nice if we could make a comeback together as well. I do miss it. Sometimes when I meet friends who liked our songs, I end up dancing in front of them and it just comes back to me. It's like my body remembers; I realize I haven't forgotten our choreography."Kwon So-hyun added, "I hope that one day the team can reunite. I still keep in touch with the members, and we meet up regularly to chat."The interviewer then mentioned that HyunA frequently showing her support for Kwon So-hyun by sending coffee trucks to her film sets.Regarding this, Kwon So-hyun said, "She's been consistently supporting me. We actually met before I came to Busan."When asked if she had received HyunA's wedding invitation, Kwon So-hyun shared, "We had been trying to meet up for a while, but our schedules just didn't match. We finally met around Chuseok, and that's when I received the invitation. It still feels a bit unbelievable that HyunA is getting married, but more than anything, I just hope she lives happily."Lastly, Kwon So-hyun commented, "I’m supposed to attend the wedding, but since I'll be at the 'Busan International Film Festival' until the 11th, I'm not sure if I'll be able to make it. I already told her that I might not be able to go, and she understood. Even if I can't attend, I'll make sure to send my heartfelt congratulations."Earlier, HyunA announced her wedding with her boyfriend, K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung. Their wedding is scheduled for October 11.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, Management Allum)(SBS Star)