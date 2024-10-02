[SBS Star] Model-Turned-Actor Hwang In Youp Credits Hong Seok-chun for His Acting Debut

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Hwang In Youp revealed that he was able to debut as an actor all thanks to entertainer Hong Seok-chun.On the episode of JTBC's television show "Knowing Bros" that aired on October 28, Hwang In Youp made a guest appearance.During the show, one of the hosts, HeeChul asked Hwang In Youp about his connection to Hong Seok-chun, saying, "I heard Seok-chun recognized your potential right away."Hwang In Youp, who initially worked as a model, shared that he met Hong Seok-chun for the first time just as he was about to head home after his last fashion show before planning to quit modeling.He stated, "I was leaving after saying hi to Seok-chun, but he tapped me on the shoulder and asked for my number. Then, he advised me, saying, 'Come to my restaurant tomorrow. I think you should act.'"The next day, Hwang In Youp went to Hong Seok-chun's restaurant, where he was introduced to an acting instructor.He explained that this was how he started learning acting and eventually made his screen debut.When asked if he still keeps in touch with Hong Seok-chun, Hwang In Youp replied, "I changed my number, but since I'm not tech-savvy, I didn't know how to transfer my contacts," explaining that he lost Hong Seok-chun's number while transferring contacts.The hosts, worried that Hong Seok-chun might think the wrong way, suggested he send Hong Seok-chun a video message.Hwang In Youp asked if he could go up close to one specific camera, then started walking toward it.As Hwang In Youp walked toward the camera, the hosts exclaimed, "Oh, look at that model walk! Look at his long legs!"Standing in front of the camera, Hwang In Youp conveyed his thanks to Hong Seok-chun, saying, "Thank you so much, Seok-chun! Next time we meet, I'll treat you to a delicious meal."(Credit= 'tonyhong1004' Instagram, JTBC Knowin Bros)(SBS Star)