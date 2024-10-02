[SBS Star] Paik Jong Won's Daughter Gives the Cutest Parody of Him Judging in 'Culinary Class Wars'

이미지 확대하기

Chef/businessman Paik Jong Won and actress So Yu-jin's youngest daughter Se-eun did an adorable parody of her father's blindfold-tasting in 'Culinary Class Wars'.On September 30, So Yu-jin posted a video on her Instagram with the caption, "'Culinary Class Wars' poster arrived at our house. Now there's five left, excluding the ones designated for the company, and I asked my husband to sign them.""If those of you who watched the show leave comments below, I'll randomly select five people and send them signed posters."The actress added, "By the way, our kids have been enjoying blindfold-tasting very much. It's been so much fun."In the video, Paik Jong Won was signing autographs on the posters of Netflix's reality cooking competition series, 'Culinary Class Wars', where he serves as a judge.The video also featured Se-eun imitating her father's iconic moment in 'Culinary Class Wars'.Se-eun, blindfolded, was guessing what her mother was serving her with a spoon, just like Paik Jong Won did on the show."This taste is familiar. It's a bit sweet, though.", Se-eun assessed the food.After two failed attempts, Se-eun finally nailed it on her third attempt, successfully figuring out the mystery food.Se-eun was so happy that she did a little dance, melting the hearts of everyone who watched.Married in 2013, Paik Jong Won and So Yu-jin had three children: the couple welcomed their son Yong-hee in 2014, daughter Seo-hyun in 2015, and another daughter Se-eun in 2018.Paik Jong Won has been appearing on 'Culinary Class Wars' as one of the judges.In one round of the competition, judges had to taste dishes blindfolded; to do this, they needed helpers to put the dishes into their mouths with a spoon.The way Paik Jong Won experienced dishes and pointed out what was in them while covering his eyes was so remarkable and funny that it garnered rave reactions.'Culinary Class Wars' is a cooking competition show where 100 chefs compete against each other.The show divided the chefs into two classes: twenty renowned chefs as 'white spoons' and eighty comparatively unknown as 'black spoons'.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'yujin_so' Instagram)(SBS Star)