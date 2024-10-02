[SBS Star] Shin Mina Reveals the Real Reason She Rarely Talks About Kim Woo Bin in Public

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shin Mina shared her thoughts on publicly mentioning her longtime boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Bin.On October 2, Shin Mina sat down with the press at a café in Gangnam, Seoul, to discuss tvN-TVING's drama "No Gain No Love," which aired its final episode the day before."No Gain No Love" is a romance drama about a woman named Son Hae-young, who got married because she did not want to take a loss, and a man, Kim Ji-wook, who became her groom because he did not want to cause any trouble.The drama explores a relationship dynamic where both characters strive to avoid any losses.In the drama, Shin Mina portrayed Son Hae-young, a professional who dislikes any losses in both life and love; Kim Ji-wook was played by actor Kim Young Dae.During the interview, Shin Mina revealed Kim Woo Bin's reaction to her role in "No Gain No Love."The actress said with a shy smile, "Woo Bin told me he enjoyed watching it."Following that, Shin Mina shared her thoughts on the public's strong interest in her relationship with Kim Woo Bin.Shin Mina remarked, "I'm not really uncomfortable with the attention itself, but I do worry it might affect our work. That's why I'm a bit cautious about mentioning our relationship in public."She continued, "Since my current project is a romantic comedy as well, like, there are fans who support the couple in the drama, you know. I feel it's only right not to talk about my relationship with Woo Bin out of respect for my co-star."Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin grew close after working on a commercial together in February 2015, and they began dating later that same year.The couple has now been in a relationship for nearly nine years.(Credit= Online Community, AM Entertainment)(SBS Star)