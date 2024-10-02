뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Reveals the Real Reason She Rarely Talks About Kim Woo Bin in Public
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Reveals the Real Reason She Rarely Talks About Kim Woo Bin in Public

Published 2024.10.02 17:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Reveals the Real Reason She Rarely Talks About Kim Woo Bin in Public
Actress Shin Mina shared her thoughts on publicly mentioning her longtime boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Bin.

On October 2, Shin Mina sat down with the press at a café in Gangnam, Seoul, to discuss tvN-TVING's drama "No Gain No Love," which aired its final episode the day before. 

"No Gain No Love" is a romance drama about a woman named Son Hae-young, who got married because she did not want to take a loss, and a man, Kim Ji-wook, who became her groom because he did not want to cause any trouble.

The drama explores a relationship dynamic where both characters strive to avoid any losses.

In the drama, Shin Mina portrayed Son Hae-young, a professional who dislikes any losses in both life and love; Kim Ji-wook was played by actor Kim Young Dae. 
Shin Mina
During the interview, Shin Mina revealed Kim Woo Bin's reaction to her role in "No Gain No Love."

The actress said with a shy smile, "Woo Bin told me he enjoyed watching it."

Following that, Shin Mina shared her thoughts on the public's strong interest in her relationship with Kim Woo Bin.

Shin Mina remarked, "I'm not really uncomfortable with the attention itself, but I do worry it might affect our work. That's why I'm a bit cautious about mentioning our relationship in public."

She continued, "Since my current project is a romantic comedy as well, like, there are fans who support the couple in the drama, you know. I feel it's only right not to talk about my relationship with Woo Bin out of respect for my co-star."
Shin Mina
Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin grew close after working on a commercial together in February 2015, and they began dating later that same year.

The couple has now been in a relationship for nearly nine years.
Shin Mina
(Credit= Online Community, AM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지