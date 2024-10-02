[SBS Star] "What Do You Know?" Lee Na-yeon Tells People Criticizing Nam Hee-doo After Their On-Air Fight

이미지 확대하기

'EXchange 2' star announcer Lee Na-yeon expressed her frustration over criticism directed at her boyfriend, ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo.On October 2, Lee Na-yeon took to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding her and her boyfriend following their recent appearance on-air."Of course, I knew people would have different opinions about what Hee-doo and I have shown on the show.", Lee Na-yeon said, "The thing about those on-air shows is that they pack a lot of content into a limited timeframe on a small screen. They are bound to focus on certain moments, showing only one side of someone's behavior.""Being judged (unfairly) for our on-air action is a natural part of this job. It's just what it is, and I think enduring all that is a part of the job for someone who appears on a broadcast."Lee Na-yeon continued, "Still, it's frustrating to see the comments people thoughtlessly make about our relationship when they don't know anything about it. I mean, what do they know? Why are they feeling sorry for me when Hee-doo and I couldn't be happier?""Anyway, I just wanted to reach out to my fans who might have read those comments and felt hurt on my behalf. Don't worry about it, guys! People say that because they don't know a thing about the dynamic between Hee-doo and me.""You guys know me well, and you also know what a genuine and good-hearted guy Hee-doo is. You all know it, and that's all that matters.", Lee Na-yeon added, reassuring her fans.On September 29, JTBC's television show 'Extreme Tour' featured Lee Na-yeon and Nam Hee-doo, a couple who became famous after appearing in 2022's hit show 'EXchange 2'.The couple had many fights while traveling together in Taiwan on 'Extreme Tour', and their dispute during a train ride especially garnered attention."Are you feeling edgy right now?", Nam Hee-doo asked Lee Na-yeon during their conversation, to which Lee Na-yeon responded with a no.However, Nam Hee-doo said again, "Please, try to be less edgy.""Why are you constantly saying I'm edgy? What did I do?", Lee Na-yeon responded."No, you are being super edgy.", Nam Hee-doo remarked, and the couple wrapped up their self-cam session shortly after.After the broadcast, some viewers criticized Nam Hee-doo, accusing him of 'gaslighting' Lee Na-yeon.(Credit= JTBC 'Extreme Tour', 'inayommi' Instagram)(SBS Star)