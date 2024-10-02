[SBS Star] "I Was Dancing, Then..." Kim Tae Ri Recalls Being Stopped by Security at WJSN's Concert

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Tae Ri recalled a funny moment when she was stopped by security at a K-pop girl group WJSN's concert.On October 1, Kim Tae Ri and actress Shin Ye Eun appeared as guests on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."During the show, Jang Do-yeon remarked, "There are a lot of stories about you, Tae Ri, being spotted in public. I heard you got stopped at a WJSN concert for cheering a bit too wildly."Kim Tae Ri laughed and said, "Yeah, that's true. They told me not to take photos during the concert."Jang Do-yeon, surprised, asked, "Really? How wild were you cheering for the group at that time?" Kim Tae Ri replied, "Well, they basically told me I wasn't allowed to take any photos."Kim Tae Ri continued, "I also thought a K-pop concert would be this lively, fun atmosphere where everyone could dance and enjoy themselves, but we had to stay seated the whole time."She added, "I mean, isn't it normal to get excited when you hear music? I was jumping around, cheering, but eventually, they told me to stop."Jang Do-yeon jokingly asked, "Were you expecting a vibe like PSY's 'Summer Swag' or something?" making everyone laugh.Laughing, Kim Tae Ri clarified, "Yeah, pretty much. I thought you could stand up if you wanted, but apparently not."Back in the summer of 2022, Kim Tae Ri was spotted at a concert by WJSN.Kim Tae Ri attended the concert to cheer on BONA, who had appeared with her in tvN's series "Twenty-Five Twenty-One."Although Kim Tae Ri was caught by security for trying to capture the event with her phone and looked a bit embarrassed because of that, fans shared that she continued to cheer enthusiastically from start to finish.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, Online Community, 'exy_s2' Instagram)(SBS Star)