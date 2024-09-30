뉴스
[SBS Star] "Unlike Male Fans..." Hyeri Reveals Why Female Fans Hold a Special Place in Her Heart
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day mentioned how she has gained more female fans compared to the past and expressed how much she enjoys that.

On September 27 episode of Hyeri's YouTube show "Hyell's Club," singer John Park made a guest appearance. 

Talking about her friendship with John Park, Hyeri said, "We used to just say hi to each other, but we got a lot closer while working on 'Agents of Mystery.'" She then asked, "Was I the same as before we got close?"

John Park replied, "Honestly, I think you were a better person after we became friends. On TV, you seem really bright and easygoing, but in person, you're even more down-to-earth and genuine. I always have a great time hanging out with you," which made Hyeri smile proudly.

Hyeri added that she is close enough with John Park that she even invited him to her housewarming party, highlighting their friendship.
Hyeri
Hyeri
After that, Hyeri said, "You know, I've noticed that you're really popular among guys," to which John Park replied, "Yeah, I actually really like that." 

The singer explained, "In my early debut days, I didn't have any male fans. Back then, my image was quite different from now." 

Laughing, John Park went on to say, "I did feel a bit of a thirst for male fans in the beginning." 

Hyeri responded, "I used to have more male fans too, but now I have a lot more female fans. It feels like I'm being recognized because women like me more," sharing her thoughts.

John Park, listening, nodded in agreement and said, "That feeling of being recognized—that's exactly it. That's why I appreciate having male fans. People of the opposite gender tend to be a bit more forgiving, but your own gender can be pretty tough. When they become your fan, it's like they're saying, 'Okay, you're actually pretty cool.'" 

He concluded by saying, "And when they actually tell you that, it feels so much better than hearing it from the opposite gender."
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
