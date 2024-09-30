[SBS Star] "Why Did I Go Through All the Pain?" Han So-hee Expresses Her Regret Over Facial Piercings

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee expressed her regrets about getting facial piercings.On September 27, Han So-hee published a blog post titled 'Gyeongseong Creature 2 & the First and Last Vlog', sharing a vlog of her recent life."I'll be moving to a new place in a week. Since I don't have a place to stay until then, I'll have to stay at a hotel for the week. And I've decided to document this period in a video.", Han So-hee shared why she was making the video.The actress, who stars in Netflix's series 'Gyeongseong Creature', expressed her feelings upon the release of its second season."The day after tomorrow, 'Gyeongseong Creature 2' will be released. I'm feeling both relieved and sad that a two-year journey is ending.", Han So-hee remarked."We wrapped up the project successfully. I'm ready to accept the outcome, whatever it may be. I would appreciate it if it garners a positive response. Anyway, now I'll move on to the next project and the next character."Han So-hee continued, "Time is flying by so fast. I've been having more thoughts as I get older, especially about how to get my job done efficiently without trying to find the easy way.""I used to feel pressured to please everyone. But now, I think I've moved past that. Recently, I've been thinking about the best ways to show gratitude to those who have shown me unwavering love, support, and belief.""In the end, this job is not just for my satisfaction. I've been feeling responsible, and I've been blaming myself for not being perfect. It gives me a lot to think about. So, I'm going to whip and train myself for my growth. I'll come back as a better version of myself.", shared Han So-hee.Later in the video, Han So-hee tried on fake piercing stickers.The actress put stickers on her face, placing them on the spots where she had piercings before."Why did I go through all that pain piercing my face when an amazing item like this exists?", Han So-hee exclaimed, clearly content with the sticker.Han So-hee made headlines in September last year when she showed off her bold facial piercings on her lips and beneath her eye."I can take the piercings off whenever I start a new project. I wanted to try it since I had never done it before.", Han So-hee said back then."I might not remove them if the piercings can contribute to the project. I heard that wearing piercings for a long time might cause scarring. If that happens, I would need to get the scars removed. But I'm not worried about scars yet.", the actress added.(Credit= 'jjunnk' Naver Blog, 'xeexoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)