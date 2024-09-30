뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bae Hyeon Seong Reaffirms Park Seo Jun as His Role Model After 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Bae Hyeon Seong Reaffirms Park Seo Jun as His Role Model After 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'

Published 2024.09.30 17:40 View Count
[SBS Star] Bae Hyeon Seong Reaffirms Park Seo Jun as His Role Model After 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'
Actor Bae Hyeon Seong referred to Park Seo Jun, with whom he worked on "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2, as his "unchanging role model."

On September 30, Bae Hyeon Seong shared various stories during an interview at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, regarding Netflix's "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2.

During the interview, Bae Hyeon Seong confessed that after passing the audition for "Gyeongseong Creature," he felt both excitement and pressure, saying, "I was so happy, but it would be a lie to say I didn't feel any pressure. However, since the senior actors from Season 1 did so well, I felt reassured and thought, 'I just need to do my best.'"
Bae Hyeon Seong
Bae Hyeon Seong has long regarded Park Seo Jun as his role model. Reflecting on working with him, he said, "We worked together on a previous project, but we didn't have many scenes together, which was disappointing."

He continued, "This time, I was thrilled to be able to work closely with him for a long period. He took great care of me and gave me a lot of acting advice on how to bring my character, Seung-jo, to life."

He added, "Since Seung-jo is a character with emotional ups and downs, I sought Seo Jun's advice on how to approach delivering his lines, and he helped me think it through."
Bae Hyeon Seong
Bae Hyeon Seong also expressed his admiration for the action scenes of Park Seo Jun and the show's another lead, actress Han So-hee, saying, "I filmed many action scenes with the two of them, and the action was intense, but so were the emotions." 

He went on, "Seeing them maintain their emotions throughout the intense action made me realize how amazing they are. Since it was my first time doing action scenes, I learned so much from them."

Bae Hyeon Seong concluded, "As I'm under the same agency as Seo Jun, he would often give me advice whenever we met. Working closely with him in 'Gyeongseong Creature 2,' though, made me realize even more how incredible he is. We also did a commercial shoot together, and I learned a lot from that experience as well. I've always said he's my role model, and after working with him this time, that belief has only solidified further."
Bae Hyeon Seong
Park Seo Jun, Han So-hee, and Bae Hyeon Seong's "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2 was released on September 27. 

(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지