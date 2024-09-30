[SBS Star] Bae Hyeon Seong Reaffirms Park Seo Jun as His Role Model After 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Bae Hyeon Seong referred to Park Seo Jun, with whom he worked on "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2, as his "unchanging role model."On September 30, Bae Hyeon Seong shared various stories during an interview at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, regarding Netflix's "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2.During the interview, Bae Hyeon Seong confessed that after passing the audition for "Gyeongseong Creature," he felt both excitement and pressure, saying, "I was so happy, but it would be a lie to say I didn't feel any pressure. However, since the senior actors from Season 1 did so well, I felt reassured and thought, 'I just need to do my best.'"Bae Hyeon Seong has long regarded Park Seo Jun as his role model. Reflecting on working with him, he said, "We worked together on a previous project, but we didn't have many scenes together, which was disappointing."He continued, "This time, I was thrilled to be able to work closely with him for a long period. He took great care of me and gave me a lot of acting advice on how to bring my character, Seung-jo, to life."He added, "Since Seung-jo is a character with emotional ups and downs, I sought Seo Jun's advice on how to approach delivering his lines, and he helped me think it through."Bae Hyeon Seong also expressed his admiration for the action scenes of Park Seo Jun and the show's another lead, actress Han So-hee, saying, "I filmed many action scenes with the two of them, and the action was intense, but so were the emotions."He went on, "Seeing them maintain their emotions throughout the intense action made me realize how amazing they are. Since it was my first time doing action scenes, I learned so much from them."Bae Hyeon Seong concluded, "As I'm under the same agency as Seo Jun, he would often give me advice whenever we met. Working closely with him in 'Gyeongseong Creature 2,' though, made me realize even more how incredible he is. We also did a commercial shoot together, and I learned a lot from that experience as well. I've always said he's my role model, and after working with him this time, that belief has only solidified further."Park Seo Jun, Han So-hee, and Bae Hyeon Seong's "Gyeongseong Creature" Season 2 was released on September 27.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)