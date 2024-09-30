뉴스
[SBS Star] "Minguk Is 177 cm Now and..." Song Il Kook Shares the Triplets' Shocking Growth
Published 2024.09.30 14:42 Updated 2024.09.30 14:46 View Count
Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on his triplets, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse, and their rapid growth.

On September 29 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," Song Il Kook appeared as a guest and shared the latest news about his three sons. 

During the show, Seo Jang Hoon mentioned, "The triplets are already in the 6th grade, right?" 

When some recent photos of them were released, the hosts marveled at how tall they have grown for 6th graders. 

Song Il Kook revealed, "They're all tall. Minguk is the tallest one; he is now 177 cm," leaving everyone in shock.

He added, "My wife is about 172 cm, but now she's the shortest in the family," proudly emphasizing their remarkable growth.

Standing at 205 cm, Seo Jang Hoon commented, "At 177 cm in 6th grade, he's already taller than I was. I was 176 cm in 6th grade." 

Shin Dong-yeob then joked, "So Minguk will probably be around 210 cm then?" causing laughter, while Song Il Kook quickly responded, "No way!" in a panic.
Song Il Kook continued, "I actually measured their foot size yesterday. My foot size is 285 mm, but Minguk's feet are even bigger." 

Seo Jang Hoon chimed in again, "When I was in elementary school, my feet were 270 mm," further surprising Song Il Kook. 

Shin Dong-yeob, watching all this, jokingly scolded Seo Jang Hoon, saying, "Why do you keep making Il Kook worry?"

Shin Dong-yeob then added, "It seems like they not only inherited their parents' height, but they also eat and sleep well. That's what I heard anyway." 

Nodding, Song Il Kook revealed the boys' impressive appetites, "When we go to a conveyor belt sushi place, they eat 100 plates. And Minguk can eat a whole medium pizza by himself."

He also shared a recent story: "We went to a restaurant where my wife ordered some hanwoo (premium Korean beef) bulgogi for them, and Daehan said, 'Wow, mom, this meat tastes different.' After that, I thought, 'Oh no! This was a mistake. I should probably avoid hanwoo places when I'm with them!'"

Shin Dong-yeob agreed, saying, "Yeah, once they get a taste for it, you'll be broke in no time!" causing everyone to laugh.
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'cjes.tagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
