[SBS Star] "Green-Eyed French Boy" BLACKPINK LISA Mentions Her Billionaire Boyfriend in New Song?

LISA took to the stage at the Global Citizen Festival, an annual music festival held by the international organization Global Citizen, which took place in Central Park in New York City, the United States, on September 29 (KST).
The singer performed her latest solo hit, 'New Woman', and gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming track, 'Moonlit Floor', set to release on October 3.
"Green-eyed French boy got me tripping'', LISA sang in 'Moonlit Floor'.
This line, which appears to be referencing Frédéric Arnault, sparked a flurry of comments like, "Is she confirming her relationship?", "LISA, is your new song a love story between you and your boyfriend?"
“GREEN EYED FRENCH BOY”— val ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@valrosiess) September 28, 2024
GCF HEADLINER LISA #LISAOnGlobalCitizenFestival #LISAxGLOBALCITIZEN pic.twitter.com/py7aOcIjIK
LISA has been involved in romance rumors multiple times with Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Watches, and the son of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH.
The two have recently been spotted dating in private settings and attending public events together, but they have not confirmed or denied the rumors about their relationship.
Some online users are speculating if LISA would officially confirm her relationship with Frédéric Arnault following the release of 'Moonlit Floor', which has lyrics seemingly referring to him.
LISA is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a French luxury fashion house under LVMH, and a global brand ambassador for Bulgari, an Italian luxury fashion house.
(SBS Star)