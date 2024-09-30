뉴스
[SBS Star] "Green-Eyed French Boy" BLACKPINK LISA Mentions Her Billionaire Boyfriend in New Song?
Published 2024.09.30 15:20
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK gave a sneak peek of her new song, which has lyrics that seem to be about her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, billionaire LVMH heir.

LISA took to the stage at the Global Citizen Festival, an annual music festival held by the international organization Global Citizen, which took place in Central Park in New York City, the United States, on September 29 (KST).

The singer performed her latest solo hit, 'New Woman', and gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming track, 'Moonlit Floor', set to release on October 3.
LISA
The BLACKPINK member's performance garnered significant online attention as many speculated one line from her new song was about her rumored boyfriend.

"Green-eyed French boy got me tripping'', LISA sang in 'Moonlit Floor'.

This line, which appears to be referencing Frédéric Arnault, sparked a flurry of comments like, "Is she confirming her relationship?", "LISA, is your new song a love story between you and your boyfriend?"
 
LISA has been involved in romance rumors multiple times with Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Watches, and the son of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH.

The two have recently been spotted dating in private settings and attending public events together, but they have not confirmed or denied the rumors about their relationship.

Some online users are speculating if LISA would officially confirm her relationship with Frédéric Arnault following the release of 'Moonlit Floor', which has lyrics seemingly referring to him.
LISA
After launching her label, LLOUD, in February, LISA partnered with RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, and recently released her solo track 'Rockstar'.

LISA is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a French luxury fashion house under LVMH, and a global brand ambassador for Bulgari, an Italian luxury fashion house.
LISA
(Credit= Online Community, 'valrosiess' 'ae_aekl' X, 'lalalalisa_m' 'voguethailand' 'frederic.arnault' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
