[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Actress Park Ji-ah, Who Played Song Hye-kyo's Mother, Suddenly Passes Away

Actress Park Ji-ah passed away after battling an ischemic stroke.In the morning of September 30, Park Ji-ah passed away at a hospital.It was reported that she had recently collapsed due to a cerebral blockage and had been receiving treatment.A close associate of Park Ji-ah shared with the media, "She had suffered an ischemic stroke and was fighting the condition in the hospital, but sadly, she did not recover. Her passion for acting makes this loss even more heartbreaking."Shortly after, Park Ji-ah's agency confirmed the news and expressed their condolences.Initially a theater actress, Park Ji-ah made her screen debut in the 2002 film "The Coast Guard."She quickly made a name for herself with standout performances, including the role of Asako's mother in the 2007 film "Epitaph" and the director ghost in the horror hit "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" in 2018.However, it was her portrayal of Jeong Mi-hee, the mother of actress Song Hye-kyo's character Moon Dong-eun, in the globally acclaimed Netflix series "The Glory" that truly left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.Her powerful performance in the series firmly established her presence in the public eye.Earlier this year, she continued to showcase her talent in the play "Wife," which wrapped in February, and she also attended the VIP premiere of the film "Wonderland" in May.Born in 1972, Park Ji-ah was 52 years old. Her final film, "Hijack 1971," which was released in June, will mark her last on-screen appearance.(Credit= Netflix Korea, Billions)(SBS Star)