[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyun Tells His Sense of Pressure to Be a Better Person Around Co-Star Kim Woo Bin

Recently, Kim Sung Kyun gave an interview about his latest project, Netflix's original movie 'Officer Black Belt'.
While promoting the movie, its two leads, Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Woo Bin, could not stop praising each other.
During a press event for 'Officer Black Belt', the two shared their mutual affection.
In a delightful exchange, Kim Sung Kyun expressed that his time with Kim Woo Bin is comparable to a refreshing break; Kim Woo Bin referred to Kim Sung Kyun as the human embodiment of an energy drink.
Kim Sung Kyun also talked about his co-star during his interview, first noting, "Woo Bin is known as a kind guy with an amazing personality among actors."
"We first met at the parking lot of the probation office we went for the filming. He seemed to me first as tall, strong, and ideal for the part. He's so reliable that I depended on him while working together. He has a big, embracing heart.", the actor remarked.
Kim Sung Kyun remembered this episode and said, "Woo Bin and I discussed various fields, including economy, current affairs, culture, and movies. The director joined us at some point and even talked about parenting."
"I can't show my negative side now even if I want to since I don't want to disappoint him when he considers me so wonderful. Now I have this obsession that I have to look like a better adult, an angelic person in front of him.", the actor playfully said.
About how he and Kim Woo Bin have been speaking about only good things about each other, Kim Sung Kyun was asked if it could mean that they have not shown their true selves to each other.
"Maybe? Woo Bin might have the same idea that he has to be gentle and nice around me.", Kim Sung Kyun responded affectionately.
