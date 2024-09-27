뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyun Tells His Sense of Pressure to Be a Better Person Around Co-Star Kim Woo Bin
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyun Tells His Sense of Pressure to Be a Better Person Around Co-Star Kim Woo Bin

Published 2024.09.27 18:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyun Tells His Sense of Pressure to Be a Better Person Around Co-Star Kim Woo Bin
Actor Kim Sung Kyun could not praise his 'Officer Black Belt' co-star Kim Woo Bin enough.

Recently, Kim Sung Kyun gave an interview about his latest project, Netflix's original movie 'Officer Black Belt'.

While promoting the movie, its two leads, Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Woo Bin, could not stop praising each other.

During a press event for 'Officer Black Belt', the two shared their mutual affection.

In a delightful exchange, Kim Sung Kyun expressed that his time with Kim Woo Bin is comparable to a refreshing break; Kim Woo Bin referred to Kim Sung Kyun as the human embodiment of an energy drink.
Kim Sung Kyun & Kim Woo Bin
In his recent interview, Kim Woo Bin mentioned how great Kim Sung Kyun is: "He's like an angel. He is a great person with so many admirable qualities."

Kim Sung Kyun also talked about his co-star during his interview, first noting, "Woo Bin is known as a kind guy with an amazing personality among actors."

"We first met at the parking lot of the probation office we went for the filming. He seemed to me first as tall, strong, and ideal for the part. He's so reliable that I depended on him while working together. He has a big, embracing heart.", the actor remarked.
Kim Sung Kyun & Kim Woo Bin
Previously, Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Woo Bin told a humorous back story of 'Officer Black Belt'; they spoke with one another whenever they got a chance, and even the director engaged in their conversation over the walkie-talkie.

Kim Sung Kyun remembered this episode and said, "Woo Bin and I discussed various fields, including economy, current affairs, culture, and movies. The director joined us at some point and even talked about parenting."
Kim Sung Kyun & Kim Woo Bin
"I think he sees me as a better person than I am.", Kim Sung Kyun remarked on how highly Kim Woo Bin spoke about his personality.

"I can't show my negative side now even if I want to since I don't want to disappoint him when he considers me so wonderful. Now I have this obsession that I have to look like a better adult, an angelic person in front of him.", the actor playfully said.

About how he and Kim Woo Bin have been speaking about only good things about each other, Kim Sung Kyun was asked if it could mean that they have not shown their true selves to each other.

"Maybe? Woo Bin might have the same idea that he has to be gentle and nice around me.", Kim Sung Kyun responded affectionately.
Kim Sung Kyun & Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= Netflix Korea, '____kimwoobin' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지