[SBS Star] "What Do You Think About Me?" DEX Spotted Flirting with Ko Minsi on Air

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

'Flirting master' entertainer DEX was seen trying to flirt with actress Ko Minsi.On September 26, a new episode of DEX's YouTube show "Fridge Interview," was released.In the video released, Ko Minsi appeared as a guest and showcased her 95-line chemistry with DEX.One of the topics they touched upon during their conversation was their types.DEX first asked, "I'm attracted to girls who are skilled and capable in everything. In short, girls with good sense. What about you?"Ko Minsi replied, "I'm not the kind of person who is drawn to someone just for their looks. What really interests me in a guy is when he's good at his job and has a nice voice. Also, I appreciate someone who writes letters for me. Nowadays, the very act of picking up a pen for someone is quite rare. So, the fact that he's considering doing that for me is super sweet."She added, "But I really dislike guys who talk too much. I hate it when they keep going on and on all day, like, 'DEX, you dyed your hair; it looks great. You look like a Yorkshire Terrier, so cute, with innocent eyes like a puppy, and what about that ring? It looks so good on you.' I don't like that sort of continuous chatter."To this, DEX responded, "Do you dislike me? I feel like I just got dumped even though I never asked you out."Ko Minsi clarified, "I mean, you do talk a lot. But what I meant was that there are many types of talkative people. You are not one of the types I don't like. I like you."Then, DEX mentioned Ko Minsi's past interview where she went she likes funny guys, and asked, "What about me? Am I funny?"Ko Minsi replied, "You are funny. You're really cute, actually. You're funny because you’re cute. Your good-looking face makes me smile and laugh. Even just watching you is entertaining."With a playful smile on his face, DEX asked, "Do you have a boyfriend, Minsi?" which made Ko Minsi burst into laughter.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)(SBS Star)