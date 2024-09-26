뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Clarify Rumors that They Are Purposely Excluding Yoon Eun Hye from Everything
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Clarify Rumors that They Are Purposely Excluding Yoon Eun Hye from Everything

Published 2024.09.26 18:36 Updated 2024.09.26 18:40 View Count
[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Clarify Rumors that They Are Purposely Excluding Yoon Eun Hye from Everything
The members of K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X have addressed rumors that they are intentionally sidelining the group's youngest member, Yoon Eun Hye.

On September 25, Lee Hee-jin and Shin Eun-jin appeared as guests on entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show. 

During their conversation, Tak Jae Hoon asked, "Are you two close? It seems like the members of Baby V.O.X are pretty good friends with one another," and then pointed out, "But Yoon Eun Hye is always missing." 
Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube
Recently, Lee Hee-jin and Shim Eun-jin had appeared as guests on the SBS' television show "Four Men" alongside fellow group members Kim Yi-ji and Kan Mi-yeon, excluding Yoon Eun Hye. 

This led to online speculation about tension between the members of Baby V.O.X and Yoon Eun Hye, since only four of them appeared without her.

Baby V.O.X had faced similar rumors during their active years, raising questions about whether they were excluding Yoon Eun Hye on purpose, who joined the group later.

The absence of Yoon Eun Hye from the 20th anniversary event in 2017 and Shim Eun-jin's wedding in 2022 fueled further rumors of conflict. 

The four members appeared without Yoon Eun Hye in another television show "Diva Sisters 2" recently as well. 
Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube
Regarding the rumors, Shim Eun-jin explained, "In both 'Diva Sisters' and 'Four Men,' it was just the four of us. And that reignited the rumors. Since we're all with different agencies, the production teams reach out to each of our agencies separately."

When Tak Jae Hoon asked if it was merely a coincidence, Lee Hee-jin replied, "Yes, it really was just a coincidence that Eun Hye wasn't part of them." 
 

Baby V.O.X debuted in 1997 and underwent many transformations in terms of member composition. 

Yoon Eun Hye was the last member to join the group in 1999, and they are now a five-member group.

(Credit= 'y1003_grace' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지