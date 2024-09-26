[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Clarify Rumors that They Are Purposely Excluding Yoon Eun Hye from Everything

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X have addressed rumors that they are intentionally sidelining the group's youngest member, Yoon Eun Hye.On September 25, Lee Hee-jin and Shin Eun-jin appeared as guests on entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show.During their conversation, Tak Jae Hoon asked, "Are you two close? It seems like the members of Baby V.O.X are pretty good friends with one another," and then pointed out, "But Yoon Eun Hye is always missing."Recently, Lee Hee-jin and Shim Eun-jin had appeared as guests on the SBS' television show "Four Men" alongside fellow group members Kim Yi-ji and Kan Mi-yeon, excluding Yoon Eun Hye.This led to online speculation about tension between the members of Baby V.O.X and Yoon Eun Hye, since only four of them appeared without her.Baby V.O.X had faced similar rumors during their active years, raising questions about whether they were excluding Yoon Eun Hye on purpose, who joined the group later.The absence of Yoon Eun Hye from the 20th anniversary event in 2017 and Shim Eun-jin's wedding in 2022 fueled further rumors of conflict.The four members appeared without Yoon Eun Hye in another television show "Diva Sisters 2" recently as well.Regarding the rumors, Shim Eun-jin explained, "In both 'Diva Sisters' and 'Four Men,' it was just the four of us. And that reignited the rumors. Since we're all with different agencies, the production teams reach out to each of our agencies separately."When Tak Jae Hoon asked if it was merely a coincidence, Lee Hee-jin replied, "Yes, it really was just a coincidence that Eun Hye wasn't part of them."Baby V.O.X debuted in 1997 and underwent many transformations in terms of member composition.Yoon Eun Hye was the last member to join the group in 1999, and they are now a five-member group.(Credit= 'y1003_grace' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)