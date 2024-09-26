뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Got Dumped by 4 Guys In a Row" 'Pachinko' Kim Min Ha Discusses Her Recent Dating Life
Published 2024.09.26 18:47 View Count
'Pachinko' star Kim Min Ha opened up about her recent dating life.

On September 25, actresses Song Yoon A and Kim Min Ha appeared on the YouTube show hosted by director Jang Hang-jun.

Jang Hang-jun asked Kim Min Ha about her thoughts on marriage on the show.

"Marriage used to be something I never thought about. But two years ago, my older sister got married. Watching her, I thought it would be nice to spend the rest of my life with someone right for me.", she replied.

"But I'd like to work more at the moment. I don't even have a boyfriend now.", the actress revealed.

Kim Min Ha then said, "I've been constantly getting dumped recently."; she giggled and added, "I got dumped four times in a row."
Kim Min Ha
When Song Yoon A asked, "Wait, are you saying that you got dumped by four different guys?", Kim Min Ha said yes.

"Oh, my! When?", Song Yoon A asked again, and Kim Min Ha said it all happened in the past year and a half.

"You've been in four relationships in just a year and a half?", Song Yoon A and Jang Hang-jun gasped together.

Kim Min Ha replied, "I know, right? I usually stay in a relationship for at least a year. Considering that, I think I lost my way or something when I got dumped four times in a row."

"I seriously thought about why I got dumped, scrolling through old text conversations with my ex. Now I know; I was terrible at taking hints.", the actress said, bursting into laughter.
Kim Min Ha
Kim Min Ha shared that she talked to her father about the situation and sought his advice.

"He told me to make a guy feel I like him, but not say 'I like you' first. Dad said I can be too open about my feelings to a guy I like, and that might be the problem."

Admitting that she was the one who said 'I like you' first in her last four failed relationships, Kim Min Ha said, "It seems they approach me out of curiosity, but ultimately lose interest and left."

"Well, I'm jealous that there were four guys.", Song Yoon A playfully said, making everyone laugh.
Kim Min Ha
Meanwhile, Kim Min Ha is the female lead of Apple TV+'s series 'Pachinko', currently running its second season.
 

(Credit= '이응디귿디귿' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
