[SBS Star] "Living Alone Makes Me Feel Lonely, but..." Ahn Jae Hyeon Mentions His Divorce with Koo Hye Sun

Model/actor Ahn Jae Hyeon indirectly mentioned his divorce with actress Koo Hye Sun during a conversation with singer Jung Jae-hyung.On September 25, Ahn Jae Hyeon guested on Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."During the show, Jung Jae-hyung casually asked Ahn Jae Hyeon, "How long have you been living alone?"Realizing he had unintentionally touched on Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce, he quickly apologized, saying, "Oops, my bad! Sorry about that!"Ahn Jae Hyeon, seemingly unfazed, responded with a light laugh, "I've been living alone for 15 years—though there were some breaks in between," referring to his past marriage with Koo Hye Sun.He continued, "I used to love cooking, but after living on my own for a while, I found myself drifting away from it. These days, I just order in most of the time. I love food so much that it makes modeling a bit tough."He then added, "Oh, I filmed the 'I Live Alone' Chuseok special yesterday. I usually spend the holidays by myself and feel pretty lonely, but filming that segment felt like I was celebrating Chuseok with family. I also feel the same today, filming this show with you. It's a nice change."After that, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared that he had been living in hotels for a while, saying, "There was a period when I felt really down. Even after going shopping, I'd come home and still feel low. I'd buy beautiful things, but as soon as I got home, I'd start crying. I began to think that the only visible sign of happiness was the number of stars a hotel had, so I went on a hotel tour."He resumed, "But even after spending three days at a five-star hotel like Signiel, I still felt depressed. I began wondering if maybe I was the one creating my own unhappiness, so I withdrew again. Then, out of nowhere, I found happiness. I looked in the hotel mirror one day, and it looked like a runway. I thought, 'Maybe if I return to modeling, I'll feel happy again.' Even if it's something small, I wanted to get back into modeling. I want to do some photo shoots and stuff. I realized that's where my happiness lies."Jung Jae-hyung nodded, saying, "Being rich and happy only lasts a few days. You need to have your own standard. It's really important for more grown-ups to teach younger ones what the standard for happiness should be."In August 2019, Koo Hye Sun revealed her 3-year marriage with Ahn Jae Hyeon had lost its spark, and he wanted a divorce, which she opposed.After a public dispute, Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce, and the couple officially divorced in July 2021.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, '요정재형' YouTube)(SBS Star)