[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Tells His Struggle with Sasaengs Coming to His House After 'My House' Success

JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM opened up about his encounters with sasaeng (overly obsessive) fans.On September 24, JUNHO guested on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.During his conversation with the host, comedian Jang Do-yeon, JUNHO spoke about his encounters with sasaeng fans following the success of the group's track 'My House'.JUNHO said after the success of 'My House' with lyrics like 'Let's go to my house' and 'I want to take you to my house', unexpected visitors started coming to his house."The song became such a hit. I don't know if it was because I sang about inviting someone to my place in the song, but many people have come to my house in real life.", JUNHO said."One day, the doorbell rang and woke me up, and it was only 3 AM. It wasn't the sound of the building's entrance doorbell. It was my place's doorbell, and someone was constantly ringing it.", JUNHO remarked."I was scared but wanted to know who it was. So I changed my voice and asked, 'Who is that?'. The visitor named some person's name, asking if it was their residence. But I knew the visitor came fully aware that it was my place.", the singer recalled.JUNHO shared another terrifying encounter with a sasaeng fan."Once, I was returning home from work. The elevator reached my floor, I stepped out, and the door closed. Just before the sensor light in front of my house turned on, a voice beside me called me, 'Oppa'.""I was terrified. 'Who is that?', I asked calmly. 'Oppa, it's me.', the person responded.""I looked around to see what was going on. Back then, I had boxes of beverages outside my house. Someone was sitting on top of them."JUNHO said when he asked the person why they came to his house, they replied, "I came from a different country. 'Let's go to my house', you said.""I was like, wow. People can take the lyrics quite seriously.", JUNHO remarked, adding that he directed the person to his manager for help.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' 'JYP Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)