[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Shares How BLACKPINK Helped Him Land His Role in 'True Beauty'

Recently, a new video was uploaded on Hyeri of girl group Girl's Day's YouTube channel.
The video showed Hyeri sitting down for drinks and a chat with Hwang In Youp and another actor Bae Hyeon Seong.
During their conversation, Hyeri asked Hwang In Youp with much curiosity, "It seems you have a lot of overseas fans. You're like the Prince of Asia! How did this happen?"
Shyly smiling, Hwang In Youp explained, "Many of the projects I've been in are adaptations. So I think that even fans of the original works enjoy them, not just fans of the dramas."
The actor stated, "I put a lot of effort into my audition for 'True Beauty.' I went through three rounds, and the waiting was really challenging. As time went on, I couldn't help but think, 'Why haven't I heard back? Did I not make the cut?'"
He went on, "Around that time, BLACKPINK released their new song, and I listened to it on repeat while heading to shoots. One night, I had a dream where the members of BLACKPINK rang the doorbell at my house, and when I opened the door, they came in and clapped to congratulate me."
He added, "When I woke up, my agency informed me that I had passed the audition for 'True Beauty.' So, to me, BLACKPINK represents good luck."
Hwang In Youp also shared his admiration for BLACKPINK, saying, "Even though I've never met them, I always support them wholeheartedly. Whenever I feel nervous or have something important to face, I play 'How You Like That' on repeat."
