[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Shares How BLACKPINK Helped Him Land His Role in 'True Beauty'

Actor Hwang In Youp shared that he believes K-pop girl group BLACKPINK helped him land his role in "True Beauty."Recently, a new video was uploaded on Hyeri of girl group Girl's Day's YouTube channel.The video showed Hyeri sitting down for drinks and a chat with Hwang In Youp and another actor Bae Hyeon Seong.During their conversation, Hyeri asked Hwang In Youp with much curiosity, "It seems you have a lot of overseas fans. You're like the Prince of Asia! How did this happen?"Shyly smiling, Hwang In Youp explained, "Many of the projects I've been in are adaptations. So I think that even fans of the original works enjoy them, not just fans of the dramas."Following that, Hwang In Youp discussed one of his standout projects, "True Beauty," which was released in December 2020, where he starred alongside actress Moon Ga-young and Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO.The actor stated, "I put a lot of effort into my audition for 'True Beauty.' I went through three rounds, and the waiting was really challenging. As time went on, I couldn't help but think, 'Why haven't I heard back? Did I not make the cut?'"He went on, "Around that time, BLACKPINK released their new song, and I listened to it on repeat while heading to shoots. One night, I had a dream where the members of BLACKPINK rang the doorbell at my house, and when I opened the door, they came in and clapped to congratulate me."He added, "When I woke up, my agency informed me that I had passed the audition for 'True Beauty.' So, to me, BLACKPINK represents good luck."Hwang In Youp also shared his admiration for BLACKPINK, saying, "Even though I've never met them, I always support them wholeheartedly. Whenever I feel nervous or have something important to face, I play 'How You Like That' on repeat."(Credit= tvN True Beauty, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)