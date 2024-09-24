[SBS Star] Han Ji Min to Be the New Face of Blue Dragon Film Awards Following Kim Hye Soo's Departure

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ji Min and actor Lee Je Hoon have taken on the role of hosts for this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards following the departure of its long-time host, actress Kim Hye Soo.The Blue Dragon Film Awards, an annual awards ceremony, announced its new hosts on September 24."Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will host the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, set to take place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on November 29.", they said.The Blue Dragon Film Awards have been looking for a new host since its beloved long-time host, Kim Hye Soo, stepped down from the role last year.Along with the statement, Han Ji Min expressed how she feels about being Kim Hye Soo's successor."Considering Kim Hye Soo's statue and her remarkable footstep in the industry, I never dared to imagine myself becoming her successor as the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards.""Kim Hye Soo has been the face of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and I strongly feel her presence. With my utmost admiration for Kim Hye Soo, and with the tradition and elegance she has established at the ceremony, I will try to ensure that nothing is lacking.", said the actress.Han Ji Min continued, "Despite the pressure I felt, I decided to take on the role of hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards because I wanted to contribute even a little to the Korean film industry, which has been facing challenging times.""I will fully commit myself to uphold the tradition and values of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, hoping it will once again send a message of hope and support to the film industry and audiences."Lee Je Hoon also expressed his feelings regarding his new role at the Blue Dragon Film Awards."I was initially worried When offered the role of hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, which have been loved by many for a long time. However, the most intense sensation among a mix of feelings was an overwhelming happiness.""Since my childhood, I watched the Blue Dragon Film Awards with great admiration. Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards is an incredible honor for me, an actor and a big cinema lover.""The Blue Dragon Film Awards is the festival of many film industry personnel and the audience. I will prepare the job with much sincerity, ensuring that I do not disappoint them.", the actor stated.The Blue Dragon Film Awards, established in 1963, was discontinued in 1973 and revived in 1990.Since then, this prestigious ceremony has become an annual highlight in the film industry.Last year, the Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrated its 44th anniversary.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'bhent_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)