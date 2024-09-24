[SBS Star] Han Ji Min to Be the New Face of Blue Dragon Film Awards Following Kim Hye Soo's Departure

The Blue Dragon Film Awards, an annual awards ceremony, announced its new hosts on September 24.
"Han Ji Min and Lee Je Hoon will host the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, set to take place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on November 29.", they said.
The Blue Dragon Film Awards have been looking for a new host since its beloved long-time host, Kim Hye Soo, stepped down from the role last year.
"Considering Kim Hye Soo's statue and her remarkable footstep in the industry, I never dared to imagine myself becoming her successor as the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards."
"Kim Hye Soo has been the face of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and I strongly feel her presence. With my utmost admiration for Kim Hye Soo, and with the tradition and elegance she has established at the ceremony, I will try to ensure that nothing is lacking.", said the actress.
"I will fully commit myself to uphold the tradition and values of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, hoping it will once again send a message of hope and support to the film industry and audiences."
"I was initially worried When offered the role of hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, which have been loved by many for a long time. However, the most intense sensation among a mix of feelings was an overwhelming happiness."
"Since my childhood, I watched the Blue Dragon Film Awards with great admiration. Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards is an incredible honor for me, an actor and a big cinema lover."
"The Blue Dragon Film Awards is the festival of many film industry personnel and the audience. I will prepare the job with much sincerity, ensuring that I do not disappoint them.", the actor stated.
Since then, this prestigious ceremony has become an annual highlight in the film industry.
Last year, the Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrated its 44th anniversary.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'bhent_official' Instagram)
