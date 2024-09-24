뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Reveals Why She Pretended to Be a Pear Seller on KakaoTalk in the Past
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Reveals Why She Pretended to Be a Pear Seller on KakaoTalk in the Past

Published 2024.09.24 17:17 View Count
[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Reveals Why She Pretended to Be a Pear Seller on KakaoTalk in the Past
JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE disclosed the story behind her previous KakaoTalk profile, where she posed as a pear seller.

On September 21, the 10th episode of JEONGYEON's YouTube show was unveiled online. 

In the released video, Jung Hyung Don appeared as a guest and showcased his chemistry with JEONGYEON.

While scrolling through a KakaoTalk conversation with JEONGYEON, Jung Hyung Don said, "Wait, I'm checking our chat to reveal something big about you," adding, "Wow, can I share this?" hinting that there was a scoop in their conversation.

JEONGYEON quickly responded, "No!" and tried to grab Jung Hyung Don's phone, to which he teasingly replied, "This one's definitely not for sharing," increasing curiosity.
JEONGYEON
JEONGYEON
When asked about how they became close, Jung Hyung Don explained, "I went on a trip with TWICE for 'Carefree Travelers.' We went to Vietnam together." JEONGYEON recalled, "We got really close during that four-day trip."

Jung Hyung Don then mentioned, "We could only go for four days because TWICE's schedule only allowed for that. It was during their really busy time," referencing the group's hectic promotions for the song "Signal" in 2017. 

He continued, "After we got closer, I exchanged numbers with JEONGYEON and NAYEON. When I checked their KakaoTalk later, JEONGYEON's profile said, 'Selling pears.' I thought, 'What? This isn't her.' I was so confused."

JEONGYEON laughed and said, "That's right. But it was me. I remember writing, 'Selling pears—1 box for 50,000 won,' on my KakaoTalk profile."

Jung Hyung Don humorously recalled, "At the time, I thought, 'Did she give me a fake number?'" then added, "When I checked NAYEON's profile, she was also selling something." 

Laughing hard, JEONGYEON explained, "It was because too many fans were messaging us at that time. I had to pretend that it wasn't me." 

Jung Hyung Don then asked, "You don't 'sell' anything anymore, right?" 

JEONGYEON responded, "No, I don't. A lot of my friends blocked me during that time, thinking I changed my number, so I stopped 'selling' stuff," making everyone laugh.
 

(Credit= '감별사' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지