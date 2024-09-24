[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Reveals Why She Pretended to Be a Pear Seller on KakaoTalk in the Past

이미지 확대하기

JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE disclosed the story behind her previous KakaoTalk profile, where she posed as a pear seller.On September 21, the 10th episode of JEONGYEON's YouTube show was unveiled online.In the released video, Jung Hyung Don appeared as a guest and showcased his chemistry with JEONGYEON.While scrolling through a KakaoTalk conversation with JEONGYEON, Jung Hyung Don said, "Wait, I'm checking our chat to reveal something big about you," adding, "Wow, can I share this?" hinting that there was a scoop in their conversation.JEONGYEON quickly responded, "No!" and tried to grab Jung Hyung Don's phone, to which he teasingly replied, "This one's definitely not for sharing," increasing curiosity.When asked about how they became close, Jung Hyung Don explained, "I went on a trip with TWICE for 'Carefree Travelers.' We went to Vietnam together." JEONGYEON recalled, "We got really close during that four-day trip."Jung Hyung Don then mentioned, "We could only go for four days because TWICE's schedule only allowed for that. It was during their really busy time," referencing the group's hectic promotions for the song "Signal" in 2017.He continued, "After we got closer, I exchanged numbers with JEONGYEON and NAYEON. When I checked their KakaoTalk later, JEONGYEON's profile said, 'Selling pears.' I thought, 'What? This isn't her.' I was so confused."JEONGYEON laughed and said, "That's right. But it was me. I remember writing, 'Selling pears—1 box for 50,000 won,' on my KakaoTalk profile."Jung Hyung Don humorously recalled, "At the time, I thought, 'Did she give me a fake number?'" then added, "When I checked NAYEON's profile, she was also selling something."Laughing hard, JEONGYEON explained, "It was because too many fans were messaging us at that time. I had to pretend that it wasn't me."Jung Hyung Don then asked, "You don't 'sell' anything anymore, right?"JEONGYEON responded, "No, I don't. A lot of my friends blocked me during that time, thinking I changed my number, so I stopped 'selling' stuff," making everyone laugh.(Credit= '감별사' YouTube)(SBS Star)