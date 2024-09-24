[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why Working with Park Shin Hye Was So Great

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Jaeyeong revealed why he enjoyed working with actress Park Shin Hye.On September 24, fashion magazine Singles released some photos of Kim Jaeyeong from his recent photo shoot.As Kim Jaeyeong's new series, "The Judge from Hell," has just started airing, the magazine took a moment to ask him about the show following the photo shoot.A fantasy drama "The Judge from Hell" is a series produced by SBS, about Kang Bit-na (Park Shin Hye), a judge possessed by a demon, meets Detective Han Da-on (Kim Jaeyeong) and starts punishing criminals.Kim Jaeyeong stated, "Han Da-on is a role that demands a lot of sensitivity. I had to deeply empathize with the victims, and it turned out to be harder than I anticipated. The empathy you feel in everyday life is different from that in acting. In acting, it's not just about empathizing; you also need to convey emotions in a way that resonates with the audience."While portraying Han Da-on, Kim Jaeyeong mentioned that he learned to have a warm heart."Before, I was very strict with myself and others, and if something went wrong, I would try to cut it off or resolve it quickly. However, after taking on this role and learning to think, 'That could happen,' I've found that my understanding of others has grown, and I'm making an effort to treat myself and those around me with more warmth."Regarding his chemistry with Park Shin Hye, with whom he collaborated for the first time in "The Judge from Hell," Kim Jaeyeong noted her seasoned experience.He said, "During long shoots, it's easy to feel frustrated or annoyed, but she managed to keep those emotions in check and showed no signs of distress. Seeing her handle everything so well motivated me as a fellow actor. She has been a great support in guiding this project."The first episode of "The Judge from Hell" was unveiled on September 21.(Credit= 'singlesmagazine' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)