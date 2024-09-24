뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why Working with Park Shin Hye Was So Great
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why Working with Park Shin Hye Was So Great

Published 2024.09.24 14:35 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jaeyeong Shares Why Working with Park Shin Hye Was So Great
Actor Kim Jaeyeong revealed why he enjoyed working with actress Park Shin Hye. 

On September 24, fashion magazine Singles released some photos of Kim Jaeyeong from his recent photo shoot.

As Kim Jaeyeong's new series, "The Judge from Hell," has just started airing, the magazine took a moment to ask him about the show following the photo shoot.

A fantasy drama "The Judge from Hell" is a series produced by SBS, about Kang Bit-na (Park Shin Hye), a judge possessed by a demon, meets Detective Han Da-on (Kim Jaeyeong) and starts punishing criminals. 

Kim Jaeyeong stated, "Han Da-on is a role that demands a lot of sensitivity. I had to deeply empathize with the victims, and it turned out to be harder than I anticipated. The empathy you feel in everyday life is different from that in acting. In acting, it's not just about empathizing; you also need to convey emotions in a way that resonates with the audience."
Kim Jaeyeong
While portraying Han Da-on, Kim Jaeyeong mentioned that he learned to have a warm heart. 

"Before, I was very strict with myself and others, and if something went wrong, I would try to cut it off or resolve it quickly. However, after taking on this role and learning to think, 'That could happen,' I've found that my understanding of others has grown, and I'm making an effort to treat myself and those around me with more warmth."
Kim Jaeyeong
Regarding his chemistry with Park Shin Hye, with whom he collaborated for the first time in "The Judge from Hell," Kim Jaeyeong noted her seasoned experience. 

He said, "During long shoots, it's easy to feel frustrated or annoyed, but she managed to keep those emotions in check and showed no signs of distress. Seeing her handle everything so well motivated me as a fellow actor. She has been a great support in guiding this project."
Kim Jaeyeong
The first episode of "The Judge from Hell" was unveiled on September 21. 

(Credit= 'singlesmagazine' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지