뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She & Yeon Jung Hoon's 'Perfect Couple' Image Is All for Show
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She & Yeon Jung Hoon's 'Perfect Couple' Image Is All for Show

Published 2024.09.24 11:33 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She & Yeon Jung Hoon's 'Perfect Couple' Image Is All for Show
Actress Han Ga In revealed that she and her husband, actor Yeon Jung Hoon's "perfect couple" image is in fact all for show. 

On September 23, a preview of the upcoming episode of Shin Dong Yeob's YouTube show, "Jjan Bro," featuring Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon, was released online.

In this preview, Shin Dong-yeob jokingly referred to Yeon Jung Hoon as a "thief" for "taking" Han Ga In, breaking the hearts of all the guys who had hoped to marry her, as soon as he walked into the studio. 

To this, Yeon Jung Hoon responded playfully, "Yep, that's me," accompanied by a shrug and a grin that conveyed a "What can I do?" attitude.
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
During their conversation, when Shin Dong-yeob remarked on how they were such a perfect couple, Han Ga In smiled playfully and replied, "Well, it's all for appearances."

She continued, "You know, we had our first child after 11 years of marriage. We maintained our 'perfect couple' image for many years, and about ten years in, I thought, 'We should have a baby now. If we do, it will make our 'perfect couple' image even more convincing.' So that's why we decided to have a baby at that time," then laughed.
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Then, Yeon Jung Hoon leaned in and brushed something off Han Ga In's face.

Seeing this, Shin Dong-yeob teased, "Hey! There's nothing there. You are totally pretending to be caring!" 

Yeon Jung Hoon cracked up at his comment, while Han Ga In chimed in, "Yeah, he loves playing the caring husband. You get what I mean now, right?"

In response, Yeon Jung Hoon jokingly exclaimed, "I always hope people notice when I do things like this!"
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married in 2005, had their first daughter in 2016, and welcomed their son in 2019.

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지