[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She & Yeon Jung Hoon's 'Perfect Couple' Image Is All for Show

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In revealed that she and her husband, actor Yeon Jung Hoon's "perfect couple" image is in fact all for show.On September 23, a preview of the upcoming episode of Shin Dong Yeob's YouTube show, "Jjan Bro," featuring Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon, was released online.In this preview, Shin Dong-yeob jokingly referred to Yeon Jung Hoon as a "thief" for "taking" Han Ga In, breaking the hearts of all the guys who had hoped to marry her, as soon as he walked into the studio.To this, Yeon Jung Hoon responded playfully, "Yep, that's me," accompanied by a shrug and a grin that conveyed a "What can I do?" attitude.During their conversation, when Shin Dong-yeob remarked on how they were such a perfect couple, Han Ga In smiled playfully and replied, "Well, it's all for appearances."She continued, "You know, we had our first child after 11 years of marriage. We maintained our 'perfect couple' image for many years, and about ten years in, I thought, 'We should have a baby now. If we do, it will make our 'perfect couple' image even more convincing.' So that's why we decided to have a baby at that time," then laughed.Then, Yeon Jung Hoon leaned in and brushed something off Han Ga In's face.Seeing this, Shin Dong-yeob teased, "Hey! There's nothing there. You are totally pretending to be caring!"Yeon Jung Hoon cracked up at his comment, while Han Ga In chimed in, "Yeah, he loves playing the caring husband. You get what I mean now, right?"In response, Yeon Jung Hoon jokingly exclaimed, "I always hope people notice when I do things like this!"Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married in 2005, had their first daughter in 2016, and welcomed their son in 2019.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)