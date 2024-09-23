[SBS Star] "It's Going to Be Next Year" Kim Jong-min Shares Wedding Plans with His 2-Year Girlfriend

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jong-min of K-pop group Koyote shared wedding plans with his girlfriend of two years.On September 20, singer SOLBI invited Kim Jong-min to her YouTube show.At the beginning of the show, SOLBI introduced Kim Jong-min, her friend of 20 years, to the viewers, saying, "Jong-min is someone who always makes me laugh. I've known him for many years, but he's been the same all along."After SOLBI mentioned to Kim Jong-min, who recently started dating publicly, "I heard some good news," she revealed that she had already noticed his relationship when they both appeared on MBC's television show "Radio Star" last year.Kim Jong-min, surprised by SOLBI's sharp intuition, admitted that he has been in a relationship for two years.When SOLBI asked, "So, when's the wedding?" Kim Jong-min responded, "I'm thinking of sometime next year. Not this year. I'll let you know when it's set."SOLBI then shared, "You know, your dating news makes me feel quite anxious. It almost feels like you've announced your marriage already, and I'm just not ready to let you go yet."When she asked what made him decide to get married, Kim Jong-min explained, "She likes me a lot. I feel loved. She's practical too. Even though she's younger, it feels like she's older."He also added that his girlfriend runs her own business, saying, "She's the CEO of her company," with pride.When SOLBI said, "Shin-ji and BBBAEKGA must have already known you were dating," Kim Jong-min replied that they met her backstage at one of their performances, but she has not had a meal with the members yet.SOLBI speculated that his girlfriend might have a strong personality, like Koyote's leader Shin-ji, and said, "I'm pretty sure you are used to Shin-ji's leadership style."Kim Jong-min agreed, saying, "Yeah, you're right. I feel the most comfortable when I'm with the leader type," and praised his girlfriend, saying she also has a sharp and capable vibe.Recently, Kim Jong-min shared that he is in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend who is 11 years younger than he is.(Credit= '시방솔비' YouTube)(SBS Star)