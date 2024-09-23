뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'IU ♥' Lee Jong Suk Silences Breakup Rumors as He Attends IU's Recent Concert in Seoul
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'IU ♥' Lee Jong Suk Silences Breakup Rumors as He Attends IU's Recent Concert in Seoul

Published 2024.09.23 18:24 View Count
[SBS Star] 'IU ♥' Lee Jong Suk Silences Breakup Rumors as He Attends IU's Recent Concert in Seoul
Actor Lee Jong Suk showed up at his girlfriend K-pop artist IU's concert, silencing breakup rumors.

On September 21 and 22, IU held 'THE WINNING', the encore concert of her world tour 'HEREH', at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In March, IU started her world tour in Seoul; the singer visited 18 cities worldwide and returned to Seoul, concluding her tour with final performances.

This Seoul World Cup Stadium concert made IU the first female Korean musician to hold concerts in every major stadium in the country.
Lee Jong Suk & IU
On September 21, the first day of IU's encore concert, Lee Jong Suk was spotted at the stadium with some staff.

Many online eyewitnesses said Lee Jong Suk was wearing an oversized shirt and was covering his face with a bucket hat and a mask.

Though Lee Jong Suk hid his face, the 186 cm (approximately 6.1 feet) actor drew attention with his undeniable star presence.
 
It is not the first time the actor was seen supporting his girlfriend; in March, he attended IU's Seoul concert with his close actor friend Shin Jae Ha.

The latest eyewitness account of Lee Jong Suk attending IU's concert attracted considerable attention since unfounded breakup rumors have been following the couple.

One audience member at the concert who claimed to have sat close to Lee Jong Suk remarked, "It was Lee Jong Suk without a doubt, and surrounding him were just people who came to see the show. Everyone around him, including me, recognized him but didn't take pictures."

Being there for IU at the beginning and end of her first-ever world tour, Lee Jong Suk showed that their love is still going strong.
Lee Jong Suk & IU
Meanwhile, IU and Lee Jong Suk have been publicly dating since they admitted to dating in December 2022.

The two first met as the hosts of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in 2012.
Lee Jong Suk & IU
(Credit= 'yi_ru0928' X, 'dlwlrma' 'jongsuk0206' 'edam.official' Instagram, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지