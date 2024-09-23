[SBS Star] 'IU ♥' Lee Jong Suk Silences Breakup Rumors as He Attends IU's Recent Concert in Seoul

이미지 확대하기

그리고 이종석도 아이유 콘서트에 왔군요!!! pic.twitter.com/UocGjJzo9q — 151515 (@yi_ru0928) September 21, 2024

Actor Lee Jong Suk showed up at his girlfriend K-pop artist IU's concert, silencing breakup rumors.On September 21 and 22, IU held 'THE WINNING', the encore concert of her world tour 'HEREH', at Seoul World Cup Stadium.In March, IU started her world tour in Seoul; the singer visited 18 cities worldwide and returned to Seoul, concluding her tour with final performances.This Seoul World Cup Stadium concert made IU the first female Korean musician to hold concerts in every major stadium in the country.On September 21, the first day of IU's encore concert, Lee Jong Suk was spotted at the stadium with some staff.Many online eyewitnesses said Lee Jong Suk was wearing an oversized shirt and was covering his face with a bucket hat and a mask.Though Lee Jong Suk hid his face, the 186 cm (approximately 6.1 feet) actor drew attention with his undeniable star presence.It is not the first time the actor was seen supporting his girlfriend; in March, he attended IU's Seoul concert with his close actor friend Shin Jae Ha.The latest eyewitness account of Lee Jong Suk attending IU's concert attracted considerable attention since unfounded breakup rumors have been following the couple.One audience member at the concert who claimed to have sat close to Lee Jong Suk remarked, "It was Lee Jong Suk without a doubt, and surrounding him were just people who came to see the show. Everyone around him, including me, recognized him but didn't take pictures."Being there for IU at the beginning and end of her first-ever world tour, Lee Jong Suk showed that their love is still going strong.Meanwhile, IU and Lee Jong Suk have been publicly dating since they admitted to dating in December 2022.The two first met as the hosts of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in 2012.(Credit= 'yi_ru0928' X, 'dlwlrma' 'jongsuk0206' 'edam.official' Instagram, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube)(SBS Star)