[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reveals How Close He Truly Is to Lee Kwang Soo & D.O.

Actor Kim Woo Bin demonstrated his rock-solid friendship with actor Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO.Recently, Kim Woo Bin sat down for an interview to speak about his new movie "Officer Black Belt."During the interview, Kim Woo Bin mentioned actor Kim Sung Kyun, whom he worked in "Officer Black Belt."He said, "Sung Kyun is such a great guy. There's a lot to learn from him. I always felt especially good when Sung Kyun hyung was on set."He continued, "These days, I'm filming the new drama 'All the Love You Wished for' (working title) while also promoting 'Officer Black Belt.' Every time I see Sung Kyun hyung during promotions, it lifts my spirits and makes everything feel less tiring. I'm grateful to have gained such a great friend through the movie."When asked if Kim Sung Kyun could join the next season of his television show "Green Bean, Red Bean," however, Kim Woo Bin flatly replied, "I don't think he could join as a member though," drawing laughter.Kim Woo Bin then talked about Lee Kwang Soo and D.O., who were part of "Green Bean, Red Bean" with him.The actor stated, "They're people I really like. We share a lot of our daily lives and talk on the phone often. I talk with Kwang Soo hyung on the phone like three times a week."Kim Woo Bin also shared an episode about the show: "'Green Bean, Red Bean' captures us exactly as we are in everyday life. We film with just three or four small cameras, and in front of them, we even casually take off our clothes and swear. The editing team does a great job."He laughed, then added, "D.O. is great at finding good restaurants. He's a foodie. When we all gather together, he's the one recommending, 'You have to try this when you get the chance.' When I go on a trip, I always make sure to try the food D.O. recommended."(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)