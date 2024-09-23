뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reveals How Close He Truly Is to Lee Kwang Soo & D.O.
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reveals How Close He Truly Is to Lee Kwang Soo & D.O.

Published 2024.09.23 17:54 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reveals How Close He Truly Is to Lee Kwang Soo & D.O.
Actor Kim Woo Bin demonstrated his rock-solid friendship with actor Lee Kwang Soo and D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO. 

Recently, Kim Woo Bin sat down for an interview to speak about his new movie "Officer Black Belt." 

During the interview, Kim Woo Bin mentioned actor Kim Sung Kyun, whom he worked in "Officer Black Belt." 

He said, "Sung Kyun is such a great guy. There's a lot to learn from him. I always felt especially good when Sung Kyun hyung was on set."

He continued, "These days, I'm filming the new drama 'All the Love You Wished for' (working title) while also promoting 'Officer Black Belt.' Every time I see Sung Kyun hyung during promotions, it lifts my spirits and makes everything feel less tiring. I'm grateful to have gained such a great friend through the movie."

When asked if Kim Sung Kyun could join the next season of his television show "Green Bean, Red Bean," however, Kim Woo Bin flatly replied, "I don't think he could join as a member though," drawing laughter.
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin then talked about Lee Kwang Soo and D.O., who were part of "Green Bean, Red Bean" with him. 

The actor stated, "They're people I really like. We share a lot of our daily lives and talk on the phone often. I talk with Kwang Soo hyung on the phone like three times a week."

Kim Woo Bin also shared an episode about the show: "'Green Bean, Red Bean' captures us exactly as we are in everyday life. We film with just three or four small cameras, and in front of them, we even casually take off our clothes and swear. The editing team does a great job."

He laughed, then added, "D.O. is great at finding good restaurants. He's a foodie. When we all gather together, he's the one recommending, 'You have to try this when you get the chance.' When I go on a trip, I always make sure to try the food D.O. recommended."
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지