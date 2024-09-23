뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DAESUNG Shares How Great It Felt to Perform with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON Again
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] DAESUNG Shares How Great It Felt to Perform with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON Again

Published 2024.09.23 15:47 View Count
[SBS Star] DAESUNG Shares How Great It Felt to Perform with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON Again
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared how amazing it felt to perform with his fellow group members, TAEYANG and G-DRAGON, again. 

On September 20, DAESUNG uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show "Zip Daesung" on his YouTube channel. 

In this episode, DAESUNG shared a behind-the-scenes story from his performance at TAEYANG's recent concert.

When the production team asked DAESUNG, who recently performed on stage with TAEYANG and G-DRAGON for the first time in years, how he felt about being back together with them, DAESUNG brightly smiled. 

Continuously smiling, DAESUNG said, "It was pure joy. The fact that people still remember us and talk about us is just incredible, you know? For a group that's almost 20 years old, that's quite an achievement. I'm truly grateful for that."

He added, "Honestly, it felt surreal to be singing a BIGBANG song again. As I looked at TAEYANG while performing together on stage, my heart raced. It was such a fun and exciting experience," sharing his emotions from that moment.

He mentioned, "It had been a long time since I performed properly," reflecting his happiness about being back on stage, performing for a large group of audience. 
DAESUNG
DAESUNG
Then, DAESUNG was asked, "Why did you guys choose to sing 'A Fool of Tears'?" 

DAESUNG revealed, "Well, I only found out about that the day before our performance as well. It was TAEYANG' idea. He thought singing 'A Fool of Tears' would add a quite good dramatic effect to the concert. It brought back memories for me too. I loved it." 

The BIGBANG member resumed, "It was our first time seeing the fans' reaction to the three of us performing together. Since the hyungs have experienced that, I think they've become a bit more open to doing more things together in the future."

He added, "I believe they see this show as something we can do without too much pressure. TAEYANG gives me feedback on 'Zip Daesung' every time we meet. He also said, 'I think it's about time for us to come together again on 'Zip Daesung,'" hinting at a possible imminent three-member BIGBANG appearance. 
 

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, '__youngbae__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지